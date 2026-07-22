Leeds boss Daniel Farke hopes to add even more quality to his squad

Leeds United are growing in confidence that a deal can be done to bring one of the most respected stars of the German game to Elland Road this summer after a second and third source explained the rising confidence over a transfer, and with real belief growing over the squad Daniel Farke and Adam Underwood are assembling at Elland Road.

The Whites are looking to add real quality to their squad this summer as they strive to improve on last season’s 14th-placed finish. With the next aim to break into the mid-table places and potentially the top half, Leeds United have already landed two upgrades.

Indeed, with Wales international Harry Wilson arriving to pep up their frontline and with Tarik Muharemovic signed in a £34m deal to replace Pascal Struijk, the Whites are well on their way to achieving their transfer mission.

However, director of football Underwood is far from done and, with a new goalkeeper, a striker and another attacking midfielder in their sights, Leeds are working hard to further enhance their options.

Earlier this summer, it also emerged that Leeds were targeting the ambitious signing of Germany playmaker Julian Brandt, who is a free agent after seeing his deal at Borussia Dortmund expire.

The 30-year-old has recorded a colossal 221 G/A (99 scored, 122 assists) across his 522 senior games in Germany, incorporating stints at both Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s a goal contribution every 2.3 appearances – figures which, understandably, make him a player of huge appeal on free agency.

Now, following positive talks with the player’s father and agent, Jurgen, a potential move to Elland Road is being talked up by two sources…

READ MORE: Leeds insider provides updates on FIVE transfers with truths over ‘dream signing’ and £40m target

Three sources believe Leeds United will sign Julian Brandt

Earlier this summer, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed the ‘aggressive push’ the Whites were making to bring Brandt to Elland Road.

That was followed by an update from the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, who revealed earlier this week that the Whites are very well positioned for a deal to sign the 48-cap Germany star.

‘Julian Brandt, who is a free agent this summer with his Borussia Dortmund contract coming to an end, remains a player Leeds are keen to bring to Elland Road. As reported last week by the YEP, the attacking midfielder’s father, Jurgen, was at Thorp Arch for talks. Leeds are not the only club attempting to land the 30-year-old’s signature.’

Now, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has confirmed to Football Insider that Leeds are favourites for his signing and he expects them to beat the likes of Juventus and Roma to his signature.

“Leeds are favourites right now to get it done from what I’m hearing as well. I think that would be a real marquee signing for Leeds,” he said.

“I think Brandt is a real talent and he fits exactly what they’re looking for in the squad. I think Farke is upgrading the squad now from what I can see as well.

“I’m seeing Leeds having a positive transfer window at the moment, and I think this one will get done.”

Leeds are also hell-bent on bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer, too, and encouragingly, the transfer door for James Trafford has just swung wide open for the Whites off the back of a major decision made at Aston Villa.

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