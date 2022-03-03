‘Marsch wants him’ – American connections tipped to spring first Leeds United signing

Jesse Marsch is eyeing up his first signing as the new Leeds United boss with multiple reports putting an MLS stand-out in the mix.

Marsch’s sole focus over the coming 12 games will be to steer Leeds safely away from relegation. Whether the American can ignite a team that looked bereft of confidence in the latter days of Marcelo Bielsa’s reign, only time will tell.

Nevertheless, if the American guides Leeds to safety, attention will quickly turn to the summer window.

RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson is a familiar name to Whites fans.

The American was chased by Leeds throughout January, but Salzburg stood firm as they aimed to keep their squad intact with the Champions League knockout rounds on the horizon. But with his fellow countryman Marsch at the helm, few would be surprised to see that deal cross the line next summer.

Elsewhere, Leeds are now being linked with attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

Marsch gives Leeds the edge?

The 23-year-old American currently plies his trade with CF Montreal who compete in MLS.

Mihailovic broke onto the MLS scene in 2017 when making his debut with Chicago Fire. Marsch was the manager of New York Red Bulls at the time and multiple sources are now talking up a move.

Firstly, Sport Witness (citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux), claim Leeds are in the mix to sign the 23-year-old.

Everton and Newcastle are also namechecked – along with several European clubs – but it’s Leeds who are best placed.

Marsch’s MLS connections could serve Leeds well and the report states Mihailovic would be available for the bargain fee of ‘less than €8m (£6.6m)’.

Adding further fuel to the fire is a tweet from Transfermarkt journalist Manuel Veth.

He tweeted Leeds ‘want Mihailovic’ who had been in ‘fantastic form’ for Montreal during the 2021 MLS season. Furthermore, Veth added ‘Marsch wants to make the USA international his first signing’ at Leeds.

Marsch receives a note from Man Utd

Meanwhile, Marsch revealed why Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick is one of his two major influences, and noted he has already received a good luck note from the German.

Marsch spoke to the English press for the first time since being appointed today. A wide variety of topics were covered, including who influenced his footballing career.

In his reply, Marsch named his father as well as Red Devils boss Rangnick – who greeted the new appointment by sending a good luck note. The two managers are familiar through their shared time in the Red Bull system.

“My father’s balance between hard work and enjoying life is the best I have seen,” said Marsch (via Leeds Live).

“He worked in a tractor factory for 32 years. He was also an incredible hard worker. Built houses.

“Parents got married very young because of me. They fought for everything in life to achieve and succeed. My work-life balance has always been pretty good.

“Rangnick introduced complex football tactics and ideas to me in a way that ignited my passion for being a top manager. Thankful we are not playing them down the stretch. He sent me a note and that was great. A good luck note.”

