Leeds United are being backed to push for the signing of Japan international striker Ayase Ueda in 2026, with sources rating the chances of a move to bring the red-hot striker to Elland Road in January.

The Whites travel to Brentford on Sunday for a vital Premier League clash, but are buoyed by their recent form that has seen them beat Club World Cup winners, Chelsea, and hold reigning Premier League champions Liverpool to a draw. And while Daniel Farke’s side have scored eight goals from a three-game run that also included a trip to Manchester City, Leeds United know they will have to be at their best to take anything away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

With the January transfer window now opening in just 18 days, 49ers Enterprises will have the chance to further strengthen their squad and provide Farke with more depth to push for Premier League survival over the second half of the campaign.

And with sources revealing the club are ready to back the manager, amid an admission behind the scenes that the failures to land Facundo Buonanotte and Harry Wilson in the closing days of the summer window left the manager short of options, the Whites have already been linked with plenty of players ahead of the winter window opening for business.

Off the back of that, European football expert, Andy Brassell, is backing Leeds to move for Ueda next year, describing the player as having “Leeds written all over him” and with the 27-year-old scoring an impressive 19 times in 22 appearances so far this season.

“I wonder if a bottom-half Premier League team makes a dart for him next summer,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

“Or maybe even as early as January, depending on where they’re at. He’s kind of got Leeds written all over him. There’s a lot to like about them, but where are the guys putting it in the back of the net?

“There are big question marks over [Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha]. “In January, there will be a couple of bottom-half Premier League clubs that have a dart for him. I’d be really surprised if that wasn’t the case.”

Ueda’s minutes per goals ratio this season (one every 92.9) places him fifth in the race for the European Golden Boot, which is currently led by Harry Kane and has Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland among the prestigious names in front of him.

Leeds may have to wait for Ueda

While we understand that Ueda, who has 16 goals in 36 games for Japan since making his debut in 2019, is a player the Whites have taken notice of, it is too premature to suggest a move to Elland Road is in the offing in the January window.

Sources have indicated that, while contracted at the club until June 2028, the Rotterdam side are under no obligation or pressure to sell Ueda next month.

And while a sizeable offer could force Feyenoord’s hand, Leeds are more likely to explore the loan market first and foremost when it comes to January recruits – making any move for Ueda highly unlikely at this stage.

Leeds, though, could potentially look into a deal come the summer should they have retained their Premier League status and would hope the presence of his Japan international teammate, Ao Tanaka, could weigh in their favour.

Leeds transfer news: Chelsea prospect eyed; Como playmaker talk fades

Meanwhile, Leeds are among a clutch of clubs keeping tabs on the situation around Tyrique George after sources revealed he has made clear his wish to leave Chelsea next month.

The teenager was a breakout star at Stamford Bridge last season but has been forced to undergo a bench role this season, rarely featuring under Enzo Maresca.

Despite Leeds keeping an eye on his situation, BlueCo may have a very different plan in place for George, despite their apparent willingness to entertain a possible sale.

Elsewhere, Leeds United’s plans to add talented Como playmaker Martin Baturina to their squad next month are effectively over before the quest has even begun after a second source played down their chances, while a fresh move for a quality Fulham star also looks in some jeopardy.

Elsewhere, the Whites are also being credited with an interest in a powerful 6ft 5in Canadian striker who recently scored in the Champions League, though sources understand it is West Ham who lead that particular race.