Leeds United are in talks to extend Daniel Farke’s contract for another three years, and recent comments from a club director have given an insight into their three-year plan, while a poll has overwhelmingly backed the German to continue in his role.

Farke guided Leeds to a 14th-placed finish in the season just finished, while also leading the club into their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987. With the club exceeding their expectations, Farke and the board can celebrate a job well done this season at Elland Road.

However, the hard work for Leeds is only just getting started, and the next plan of action will be to help the Whites progress further up the Premier League table, amid an acceptance that from board members that it takes at least three seasons of unbroken football among the elite to truly establish themselves as a force.

But with Farke’s deal having only a year left to run, the Whites are now ready to hold talks with their manager about extending his stay and locking down his future at Elland Road.

After silencing all doubts that he had the credentials to manage in the Premier League and surviving sack calls in the autumn after Leeds suffered four successive losses, the 49-year-old has earned an extension, and having himself challenged the board to match his ambitions in helping the club reach the next level.

As sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 18, Leeds are intent on keeping Farke and handing him a significant pay rise in the wake of his achievements since stepping into the Whites’ hotseat.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, writing on X, Leeds are in talks over a new three-year deal with their manager and extending his contract through to 2029.

Few fans would disagree with extending the manager’s stay. With a 50% win percentage record (Farke has 74 wins from his 148 games at the Leeds helm), a staggering 88% backed the club to extend his stay when asked in a poll by LeedsLive, with only 12% wanting a change.

Furthermore, recent comments from director Peter Lowry have offered some insight into where Leeds aim to reach over the next three years under Farke…

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Speaking in an interview last month, Lowry, while laying out ambitious plans over the expansion of Elland Road, the surrounding area and the infrastructure of the club, says part of those discussions will involve handing Farke a contract extension.

“Football’s an integrated business, it’s not just Daniel on the football pitch,” he said. “When we bought it, we set goals, we set targets and as Daniel rightly said, we have met all our targets in football.

“We have met all our targets in finance. We got rid of the £200million-plus player debt, players we didn’t have.

“We refinanced the thing; our revenue was up substantially. Then, from the development side, we got the approval and started building (Elland Road’s redevelopment).

“If you look at the business, Daniel is an executive in one section, (there are other sections and) they’ve all met their goals. Where Daniel is right is that we need to sit down, which we will do now, and set a new set of goals.”

Lowy insists Farke’s comments, when he challenged the board to match his ambitions, are in unison with the club’s aims.

“We had a four-year plan that we did in three,” he said. “Now, we need another three-year plan. If you look at how I worked at Westfield and how the 49ers work, there are tactical issues and strategic issues.

“What Daniel was talking about was the strategic issue of the long-term plan, how we do it. We need to sit down and do it again because we got there a little early.”

Lowry is also impressed with the structure Leeds have in place, with his fellow directors Morrie Eisenberg (chief business officer), Robbie Evans (managing director) and Adam Underwood (sporting director) all playing a role in re-establishing the team as a Premier League club.

“It’s magic,” he said. “This season was three years in the making. We bought the club, we put in the executives, we hired Daniel, he put himself there, we put in the finance guys, Morrie came, Robbie came, and Adam, we promoted up.

“We put everything in place, and it’s been a three-year project. We have budgets, we have goals, and Daniel was right the other day; we got there a year early. Thank goodness we got there a year early.”

Once Farke’s new deal has been thrashed out – and TEAMtalk understands he will be due a fairly substantial pay rise on his current £ 57,000-a-week (£3m a year) deal – Leeds’ next plan of action will be to add four to five key additions to their squad.

First up may well be a new defender, with TEAMtalk confirming the Whites are very much keen to add a £26m-rated defender who is heading for the World Cup this summer.

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