Leeds United have sealed a deal to sign AC Milan forward, Noah Okafor, and the full details in the move have quickly come to light.

Leeds kicked off their return to the Premier League in fine style on Monday night when picking up all three points against Everton.

Daniel Farke’s side outplayed the Toffees in all aspects of the game, though a lack of stardust in the final third threatened to waste their good work.

A contentious penalty ensured Leeds were able to break the deadlock late on, but the Whites are under no illusion that more firepower is needed.

According to multiple reports, that influx of quality will now be provided by AC Milan forward Okafor.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Noah Okafor to Leeds United, here we go! Deal in place as revealed last night for fee over €20m to AC Milan.

“Okafor set to sign four-year contract with option for further season, ready for Premier League move after Daniel Farke’s calls. Travel for medical scheduled in next 24 hours.”

Rubberstamping the move, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg declared Okafor to Leeds is a “done deal”.

Plettenberg also revealed Okafor’s medical is due to take place on Wednesday.

The reporter stated: “Noah Okafor to Leeds United – DONE DEAL! There is now full commitment from Okafor to join Leeds, following the prior agreement between the clubs.

“Understand the deal is worth around €20 million, with a contract running until at least 2029.

“Medical is scheduled for Wednesday – deal to be finalised soon.”

Noah Okafor has a point to prove

Okafor, 25, earned his move to Milan on the back of a stellar spell in Austria with RB Salzburg.

The Swiss international helped Salzburg dominate Austrian football at a time when Karim Adeyemi and Benjamin Sesko were also in Salzburg’s frontline.

Okafor joined Milan in the summer of 2023 for roughly €15m. He notched six goals in his maiden campaign in Serie A before being loaned to Napoli in the second half of the 2024/25 season. That move arose after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was sold to PSG mid-season.

Okafor would go on to pick up a Serie A winners’ medal in Naples, though in truth his own personal impact was minimal.

Just four appearances were made during his loan spell, and the versatile forward now has the chance to re-ignite his career at Eland Road.

The right-footer’s primary position is the left wing but Okafor is also comfortable playing on the opposite flank or centrally.

