Willy Gnonto faces a nervous wait to see if his move to Fiorentina will get the full green light from Leeds United after the Italy winger passed a medical and was pictured posing in the Italian side’s colours – though the Whites have at least managed to strengthen their defensive options on transfer deadline day.

The Whites have bought well this summer, with the arrivals of James Trafford (£40m from Man City), Tarik Muharemovic (£34m from Sassuolo), Harry Wilson (free from Fulham) and Nico Elvedi (£8.5m from Borussia Monchengladbach) raising expectations for what is hoped will be a strong season for Daniel Farke’s side.

But with the clock ticking before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday evening, Leeds United still have plenty of issues to address in their squad, with a new attacker, a left-sided defender and ideally another centre-half on the club’s wishlist.

Those hopes of signing a new attacker suffered a major blow on Monday when it emerged that their top target Mykhailo Mudryk had instead agreed a move across London from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur, where he will sign on a season-long loan.

Leeds had spent the last two weeks negotiating with the Blues, only to be beaten to the punch.

That could yet have an impact on Gnonto’s chances of leaving Elland Road, and the 22-year-old now faces a nervous wait to see if his move to Fiorentina will go through.

The player has been permitted to travel to Florence to undergo medical checks, with the two clubs agreeing a €1m loan agreement for the season, with the Italian side negotiating a €15m fee to make the move permanent next summer, should they wish.

However, Gnonto – who has been pictured on social media in Fiorentina colours – will only be allowed to push through the move if the Whites can secure a replacement. That message has been underlined to him since passing those medical checks.

Leeds, however, have at least landed one of their transfer needs by agreeing a deal to sign a Nice star on deadline day…

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Leeds agree deal to sign Nice defender Melvin Bard

As documented, Leeds have been chasing cover and competition for Gabriel Gunmundsson at left-back for much of the summer and, with hours to spare, have finally made a breakthrough.

The Swede is Farke’s unchallenged pick on the left side of defence but did suffer an injury which has forced him to miss the opening three games of the season, leaving the versatile James Justin having to fill in.

While Justin never lets Leeds down, he is predominantly right-footed, and Farke has not hidden his need to sign a specialist left-footer.

Thankfully, that hunt is to get a happy ending after it emerged they had beaten West Ham to the signing of Nice’s Melvin Bard.

The 25-year-old has racked up 192 appearances for Nice after arriving from Lyon in 2021 and is widely considered one of the most accomplished left-backs in Ligue 1.

The Hammers had wanted Bard as a replacement for El-Hadji Malick Diouf, who has joined Brentford in a big-money deal.

However, Bard has now agreed to the move to Elland Road, with the Whites paying the Ligue 1 side a €1m loan fee, with the option to make the move a permanent €5m (£4.3m, $5.8m) deal next summer.

Bard is now due to arrive in West Yorkshire on Tuesday for medical checks before signing on the dotted line and becoming summer signing number six.

Leeds would also, ideally, like more centre-half cover, especially after Joe Rodon suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

We understand the Whites are among the suitors for a towering Everton defender, but could face competition from Crystal Palace.