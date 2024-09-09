Illan Meslier pushing for special clause to be inserted in new Leeds United contract

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier will reportedly make a key demand in any new contract talks that take place, with his current deal due to expire in 2026.

The Frenchman has been plying his trade at Elland Road since 2019, originally arriving on loan from FC Lorient before making the move a permanent one a year later.

The 24-year-old stopper has chalked up 54 clean sheets in 179 games for the Whites during that time and has started the new campaign in impressive fashion. Indeed, Meslier has not conceded in three of his four league outings during the 2024/25 campaign so far as Daniel Farke’s men have won two and drawn two.

The France Under-21 international played a major role as Leeds won the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019/20 and will have to replicate that sort of form if the Elland Road outfit are to secure a return to the Premier League this time around.

Meslier wants promotion clause inserted

And, with new deal talks poised to begin between the club and their No.1, journalist Ben Jacobs has given an update on Meslier’s current contract situation and his desire to have a release clause inserted in case Leeds are not promoted to the English top flight this season.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport: “The 49ers enterprise’s approach is very much that their hands have been a bit tied contractually, and anyone that they negotiate with, they want to try and remove that clause.

“But of course, from the player’s point of view, if you knew the clause existed for others, or you signed a new long-term deal, and I think this is particularly the case, from what I hear, with Meslier, that the player may want to protect themselves against the fact that if Leeds don’t go up, they’re stuck on a long-term deal, and maybe they feel their development is elsewhere. So it’s a balancing act.”

In fairness to Meslier, he did remain loyal to the club amid interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille during the summer transfer window and is clearly desperate to get the club back into the Premier League again.

His current market value, as per Transfermarkt, is £15m (€18m, $20m) but Leeds will be hoping that is irrelevant if they keep their undisputed No.1 and bounce back into the Premier League after last season’s shattering play-off final disappointment against Southampton.

Leeds are back in action at Saturday lunchtime when they host Burnley in the Championship at Elland Road in a clash between two top-six clubs.