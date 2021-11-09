Leeds cut adrift from midfielder hunt as target hints heart set on other move

The chances of Leeds United signing summer midfield target Romain Faivre appear to have taken a hit after the Brest player talked up the chances of a transfer to another suitor.

Leeds were looking to make a midfield signing in the summer and Faivre was firmly on their radar. However, Brest managed to keep hold of him. They may struggle to do so for much longer, though.

Faivre, 23, has provided four goals and four assists from 12 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season. Stock rising all the time, he will remain of interest to a number of clubs.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will reactivate their interest ahead of 2022. However, they didn’t sign any other midfielder in the summer for the first team. Therefore, it could still be a position to strengthen.

In that case, targeting someone like Faivre, whom they have already clearly done their research on, would seem sensible. However, they may not be able to compete with one of his other suitors.

The Frenchman was also a target for AC Milan in the summer and was pushing to join them. There was ultimately no agreement over the transfer, though.

But a move to Milan remains on Faivre’s mind and he has now confirmed he had a desire to join Milan – and still seems keen.

Speaking about the Milan derby at the weekend, Faivre told Gazzetta Dello Sport: “What a show, I wanted to be on the pitch too.

“When [Paolo] Maldini calls you, a legend, you feel valued and you want to do everything to go to Milan.”

Leeds shouldn't do anything too drastic Second season syndrome is hitting Leeds hard, but it doesn't mean they should blow things up.

In a further sign that he is preparing for a future move to Milan, Faivre added: “It’s really nice knowing that my career really only started last season.

“I am convinced that in order to be successful in teams like Milan, you need to prepare in advance. So I have a personal athletic trainer three times a week, a nutritionist to eat healthy, but I don’t cook.

“Finally, a mental coach to learn how to better manage the emotions and pressure typical of big clubs like Milan.”

In addition, Faivre also has a connection at Milan – ex-Monaco teammate Fode Ballo-Toure – who may be pushing him towards that destination.

He said: “I have known Ballo-Toure since the days of Monaco. He tells me that Milan is a great club, with great ambitions, with fantastic fans.

“I too am ambitious. In short, there is everything for it to work.”

It certainly doesn’t seem like Leeds is the destination Faivre is thinking about at present. Therefore, if they still feel the need for another midfielder – which may be wise after a shaky start to the season – their attention may have to turn elsewhere.

Twist of fate over Leeds deal

The alternative in question may end up being someone else Leeds looked at in the summer.

Another of their top targets to strengthen the centre of the park was Lewis O’Brien of Huddersfield Town. However, he ended up signing a new contract with the Championship club instead.

They went on to admit that Leeds were not too far away from their valuation. But it has been thought that the fresh terms mean his price tag will have increased.

Things have taken a twist, though. Due to Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson having some trouble with his business empire, he may end up cashing in on O’Brien after all.

There is a feeling that £10m will now be enough for the Terriers to sell their star midfielder.

Leeds could therefore revive their interest and rectify an area of concern with a solution they were hopeful of in the first place.

And O’Brien is not the only player from the EFL they are looking towards…

