Leeds United’s ambitious bid to bring Zion Suzuki looks to have suffered a significant blow after an Italian reporter revealed that the Parma goalkeeper had rejected the move, having also revealed details of the huge contract proposal they had put before the Japan international.

The Whites finished 14th on their return to the Premier League last season, and are now looking for five to six signings to take Daniel Farke’s side to the next level.

Indeed, while we understand that summer signing number one, in Harry Wilson, should be formally announced in the next couple of days, Leeds‘ quest to add World Cup star Suzuki to their squad appears to have hit the buffers.

The West Yorkshire side have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old Japan international in recent weeks.

Indeed, after TEAMtalk first revealed Leeds’ interest in the 28-cap star back on June 19, speculation over a move to Elland Road has gathered serious momentum in Italy and Japan.

To that end, it was reported last week that the Whites had reached an agreement over personal terms with the player, while a follow-up report, emanating from Japan, claimed Leeds were close to matching Parma’s €30m (£25.6m, $34.3m) valuation of the star.

While it is important to note that no notable sources in England had talked up Leeds’ chances, the belief in Italy was that Suzuki was indeed bound for Elland Road this summer, raising hopes that the Whites could add a proven stopper to their rearguard.

Sadly, however, Italian reporter Nicolo Schira now reports that Suzuki has spurned the chance of a move to Leeds, posting on his X account: ‘Parma’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has turned down Leeds’ bid in the last hours.’

That update comes after Schira had earlier posted: ‘Leeds want to sign Zion Suzuki and are preparing an official bid to submit to Parma, which asks 30M to sell the goalkeeper. Ready to offer the Japanese player a contract until 2031. Aston Villa have also shown interest in him in the last days.’

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Leeds need answers to goalkeeper situation amid Darlow wait

News that Suzuki has, reportedly, turned his back on a move to Elland Road will come as a blow for Leeds, who still have major uncertainty around their goalkeeper position and with their return to first-team training scheduled for today (Tuesday July 7).

Last summer’s big goalkeeper signing, Lucas Perri will be among those reporting back, and he will be eager to impress after a lukewarm debut season in England.

The towering Brazilian, a £13.9m signing from Lyon last July, lost his place over the second half of the season to Karl Darlow, who now finds himself out of contract.

We understand Darlow has been offered a new two-year deal by Leeds and, while there had been initial optimism that he would sign, Leeds’ pursuit of alternative options, likely seen as his replacement, has since seen doubts cast over the deal.

Sources are currently trying to chase an update on Darlow’s situation, with the goalkeeper also being courted by both Everton and Manchester United.

With Darlow currently unattached and with Illan Meslier having departed as a free agent, Leeds currently only have two senior goalkeepers on their books, with Alex Cairns recently agreeing a contract extension.

However, having yet to play for Leeds since his return to Elland Road two summers ago, Cairns is only viewed by Farke as a third-choice option, meaning at least one new goalkeeper will need to sign this summer.

Sadly for Leeds, that now looks unlikely to be Suzuki, while another ambitious option, in James Trafford, has a queue of clubs chasing him and with one emerging from the pack as the preferred £40m option.

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