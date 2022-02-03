Leeds United made a late January approach for Nigerian forward Moses Simon, the player has confirmed.

It was ultimately a quiet winter window for Leeds in the transfer market. They did not add anyone to their senior squad.

There were links with reinforcements for midfield – where Brenden Aaronson was and remains a top target – and attack. They made an approach for Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino; however, nothing came off.

It means Marcelo Bielsa will be seeing the season out with his existing squad. But they could have added more options if things had gone to plan.

Now, Moses Simon has revealed Leeds made a “strong offer” to acquire his services in January.

He told ckdmedia: “Yes, it is true, my agent told me about some offers among all is Leeds United who came calling with a strong offer and well intention of sealing the deal immediately.”

The 26-year-old currently plays for Nantes in Ligue 1. He has previously spent time with Trencin, Gent and Levante after coming through the Ajax academy.

Capped 45 times by Nigeria, he mainly plays as a left winger but can feature centrally or on the opposite flank.

Such versatility could have been useful for Leeds, but Nantes instead insisted Simon would be seeing out the season with them.

Moses Simon outlines Nantes plan

He added: “My club wants me to finish the season with FC Nantes and I really want to contribute my own quota to ensure we secure Europa League ticket at the end of the season. We are pushing hard for that.”

This is not the first time Simon has opened up about interest in his services. Back in 2018, he made no secret of the fact that Liverpool were after him.

But now his focus must remain on Nantes, for whom he has assisted six goals and scored twice in Ligue 1 this season.

Leeds passed up on two more transfers

Moses Simon was not the only player who could have joined Leeds in January. Reports have revealed they were also offered the chance to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham and Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.

The Whites made adding a central midfielder their top priority in the winter window. Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien was again linked, with the Sun suggesting a late bid could’ve been launched.

Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw have been Bielsa’s main lieutenants in the engine room this season. But with Phillips out until March with a hamstring injury, depth is perilously thin at present.

The loan market could’ve provided a temporary solution to Bielsa’s woes. And per the Yorkshire Post, Leeds had the opportunity to sign Van de Beek and Winks.

The outlet state Leeds Utd were ‘offered’ both moves, though neither would move to Elland Road. Instead, Van de Beek signed on loan under Frank Lampard at Everton. Winks remained in north London.

The article alludes to the reason why Leeds opted against adding to their squad at a time when their relegation rivals – Newcastle especially – all strengthened.

They state Bielsa was ‘adamant’ that new signings would not be made unless they were improvements on what he already had. In other words, the Argentine only wanted regular starters, not depth pieces.

