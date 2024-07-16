The 10 most expensive Leeds United sales of all time, including Man Utd and Barcelona deals

Leeds United have often struggled to keep hold of their star players but they have managed to bring in some record-breaking transfer fees.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are now in concrete discussions with Leeds over a deal for Wilfried Gnonto, who is valued at around £25million.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive sales in Leeds United’s history and how those players fared after leaving the club.

Note: While we’ve mentioned the potential add-ons in any deal, we’ve ranked the players by their initial transfer fees.

10. Jonathan Woodgate – £9m

One of three Leeds United academy graduates on this list, Woodgate broke into the first team in 1998 and made 142 appearances for the club.

But Leeds sold the centre-back to Newcastle United in a £9million deal in January 2003 as they tried to ease their financial issues.

“I was crying leaving the training ground because I didn’t want to go — I was absolutely devastated,” Woodgate said.

“Not because Newcastle wasn’t a top club. It is; they had players like Alan Shearer, Gary Speed, Laurent Robert, Kieron Dyer, Craig Bellamy and Jermaine Jenas.

“Sir Bobby Robson was manager, but I was happy at Leeds. I loved the club, and it was like a family to me. They said, ‘You have to go, otherwise the club’s (screwed), basically,’ and could go into liquidation.”

The former England international spent just 18 months at St. James’ Park before joining Real Madrid in a £13.4million deal.

9. Ross McCormack – £11m

After winning the Championship Golden Boot in 2013/14, McCormack handed in a transfer request at Leeds and joined Fulham in an £11million deal.

“I like to be in control of situations but it felt like he wasn’t my player,” former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino said. “I was disrespected, he was aggressive with me. He didn’t turn up for the tour and all the time he wanted to go from here.

“It wasn’t in my mind to sell McCormack, it wasn’t my plan, but I had no choice. He’s a bloody good player and I’m not going to pretend that he isn’t but he didn’t respect me and it wasn’t possible to keep him.”

He scored 42 goals in 100 appearances for Fulham and won their Player of the Year award in 2014/15 and 2015/16 before moving to Aston Villa.

8. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – £12m

Hasselbaink joined Leeds in a £2million deal in 1997 and became a fan favourite at Elland Road, scoring 42 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions.

But his time at the club came to an acrimonious end in 1999 when he rejected a £25,000-per-week contract offer and handed in a transfer request.

The striker completed a £12million move to Atletico Madrid and scored 35 goals in all competitions in 1999/00 before returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

7. Chris Wood – £15m

Wood won the Championship Golden Boot in the 2016/17 season and his form attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Burnley made two unsuccessful bids for the New Zealand international before a third offer of £15million was accepted by Leeds in August 2017.

The striker spent four-and-a-half years at Turf Moor and became Burnley’s record Premier League goalscorer, with 49 goals in 136 league appearances.

6. Luis Sinisterra – £20m

Sinisterra joined Leeds from Feyenoord in a £21million deal in the summer of 2022 and showed glimpses of his talent at Elland Road.

But he also struggled with injury problems and was unable to prevent Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

The Colombia international joined Bournemouth on an initial loan deal, which has now been made permanent for £20million.

5. Tyler Adams – £23m

Alongside Sinisterra, Adams also spent a year at Elland Road before moving to Bournemouth at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds managed to sell the USA international for £23million, a £3million profit on the fee they paid to sign him from RB Leipzig.

The midfielder endured an injury-plagued debut season with the Cherries, making just four appearances in all competitions in 2023/24.

4. Rio Ferdinand – £29.3m

Ferdinand joined Leeds from West Ham in 2000 and was an integral member of the side that reached the Champions League semi-finals.

But financial pressure forced the club to sell the centre-back, who joined Manchester United in 2002 in a deal worth an initial £29.3million and another £4million in potential add-ons.

The deal made him the most expensive British footballer in history at the time and it also left Leeds fans feeling betrayed due to the bitter rivalry between both sides.

“I actually didn’t realise how much of a rivalry Leeds and Man United was,” Ferdinand said. “In London it wasn’t a thing for us, I never knew that it was a big rivalry.

“Then I signed for Man United and I went there for the right reasons, to win trophies, simple as that, and I was justified in doing and Leeds needed the money so really they should be thanking me for leaving otherwise the club go over.”

He went on to enjoy a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles, two League Cups, a Champions League and the FIFA World Club Cup.

3. Archie Gray – £35m

Archie Gray came through the academy at Leeds United, following in the footsteps of his father Andy Gray and his grandfather Frank Gray.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2023/24, winning Leeds’ Young Player of the Year award and the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Tottenham fought off competition from Brentford and secured his signature by triggering the £35million release clause in his contract.

The midfielder penned a six-year deal with the north London side and has now become the most expensive player to ever move directly from the Championship to the Premier League.

2. Kalvin Phillips – £42m

A boyhood Leeds fan, Phillips helped the club win the Championship title in 2019/20 and made a seamless transition to the Premier League.

He also starred for England at Euro 2020 before joining Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth an initial £42million and another £3million in potential add-ons.

But the midfielder has failed to establish himself in Pep Guardiola’s team, managing just 901 minutes of first-team football at City.

He had a disastrous loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of the 2023/24 season and City are now looking to offload him.

1. Raphinha – £49m

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in a £17million deal in 2020 and blossomed into one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Arsenal both tried to sign the Brazil international in the summer of 2022 but Barcelona won the race for his signature after agreeing to pay Leeds an initial £49million and another £6million in potential add-ons.

He enjoyed a successful debut season in Spain, registering seven goals and seven assists in La Liga as Barcelona won their first league title since 2018/19.

But the 27-year-old now faces an uncertain future at the club after being usurped on the right wing by youngster Lamine Yamal.

