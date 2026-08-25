Leeds United remain in the mix to sign Myhailo Mudryk from Chelsea and can still convince the Blues to loan them the Ukraine winger if two big conditions are met, though Daniel Farke has dropped a cagey update on claims a deal is edging closer.

The Whites want to add a little more to their attack this summer, as they look to build on last season’s 14th-placed finish. And while their season got off to a strong start with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, Farke knows that Leeds need another option to call upon to unlock some of the Premier League’s meanest defences.

Indeed, while Harry Wilson has already signed on the dotted line, Leeds are now on the trail of Mudryk after learning that Chelsea are open to the exit of the 25-year-old Ukrainian winger, following his return to football after the dropping of charges over alleged doping offences.

However, it emerged last week that Chelsea had rebuffed Leeds’ initial offer for the winger, and while talks have since continued, the Whites continue to draw a blank.

Despite that, and in light of other suitors also joining the race in the form of Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, and Coventry, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Mudryk’s preference is to join Leeds, who he sees as the ideal club to get his faltering career back on track.

In light of that, our sources insist Leeds are not yet ready to turn their back on a deal and believe his signing from Chelsea is still there to be done, with the club’s analytics department a big fan of what the 28-cap Ukraine star can bring.

Furthermore, journalist Ben Jacobs claims hope remains for the Whites if they both raise their initial offer to the Blues and offer the west London side some sort of guarantee over playing time for the player.

Writing on X, Jacobs also confirms that Mudryk is very much open to the move to Elland Road, while the BBC’s Nizzar Kinsella also states the Whites are the winger’s ‘preference’.

READ MORE: Romano reveals Mudryk’s decision on Leeds transfer as Chelsea star is offered move to France

Farke dodges questions on Leeds links to Mudryk

With Leeds back in action, away to Nottingham Forest again, this time in the Carabao Cup, Farke was asked about Leeds’ transfer plans over the remaining week of the window, and with Mudryk the name on everyone’s lips.

However, the Leeds manager was quick to try and deflect attention away from the speculation when asked about the prospects of landing the Chelsea man.

”Always many noises around Leeds. I get the feeling every agent tries to use our name to speak about his player because Leeds are a well-known club,” Farke said.

”Sometimes players I’ve not heard about – of course I’ve heard of Mudryk. I won’t make comments about other clubs’ players and no comment on speculation.”

Despite that, sources can confirm that the Whites do plan to sign a new goalkeeper this week, with the club still hopeful a deal for an Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper can be thrashed out in a move that will free up Lucas Perri to depart for Italy.

Indeed, last week we revealed that Leeds still have three main targets left before the window slams shut, and while they have made four additions so far, the Whites’ transfer activity is likely to go down to the wire.