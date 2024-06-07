Exclusive: Leeds name their price as Euro giants line up move for Daniel Farke favourite

Leeds United will lose several players after failing to win promotion to the Premier League and TEAMtalk can confirm Illia Gruev will be among them.

The Whites looked destined to secure an automatic promotion spot for much of 2023/24 but ultimately were only able to qualify for the play-offs before they lost to Southampton in the final.

This will seriously impact Leeds once the summer transfer window officially opens.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that 24-year-old midfielder Gruev is ready to leave Elland Road after the disappointing end to 2023/24.

He played a big role under Daniel Farke, making 29 Championship appearances this term. His performances have caught the attention of several clubs and he’s ready to jump ship this summer.

We understand that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Gruev in the coming weeks, while multiple clubs from the Serie A are also interested.

Leeds will look to recoup a fee of £15m for the defensive midfielder after signing him for roughly £5m just over 11 months ago.

Gruev to lead mass Leeds United exodus

Dortmund are keen on signing Gruev and it will be interesting to see whether they match his £15m price tag.

The midfielder is open to joining Dortmund this summer. He will be a big loss for Leeds and Farke will have to bring in a new midfielder to replace him.

“”He is always solid, always reliable and plays in possession with very rare mistakes,” Farke said of Gruev in January.

“He is good on the ball, disciplined, professional and has a top, top work ethic. If you are like this on the pitch, you can imagine off the pitch he is exactly like this.

“From the first day he walked in, he was modest, humble, hard working and also patient.”

As mentioned, Gruev won’t be the only important player Leeds lose this summer.

Crysencio Summerville, who was named Championship Player of the Year, is very likely to join a Premier League club in the coming weeks.

The winger has serious interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Fulham and while he won’t force an exit this summer, Leeds would find it difficult to turn down a big offer for him.

Electric youngster Archie Gray is also being targeted by top sides across Europe, with Arsenal among those showing an interest in him.

Reports suggest that at least 20 players could leave Elland Road this summer – so their squad could look VERY different by the start of 2024/25.