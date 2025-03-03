Leeds manager Daniel Farke has been warned he will need to splash out some £200m this summer if he is to prevent the Whites from dropping immediately back down to the Championship, while a big update on Manor Solomon’s future has dropped.

The Whites saw their march back to Premier League held up over the weekend as West Brom hit back to claim a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, though the point did see Leeds extend their advantage over Burnley in third to eight points. And while the Clarets do still boast a game in hand, it would take a serious collapse from the Yorkshire side – now unbeaten in 17 Championship games – to miss out on promotion at the second time of asking.

And while Leeds are refusing to count any chickens yet – especially given the misfortune of last season’s narrow miss – thoughts are starting to now turn towards the summer window and the level of player they could target to help re-establish themselves back among the elite.

Now Saturday’s opposition boss Tony Mowbray has warned the Whites they may need to be prepared to shell out a record-breaker sum this summer just to compete.

“(Leeds) are very, very good. I’m sure in my mind they are going up,” Mowbray told Birmingham Live.

“I think for this football club it’s about what they do in the summer. I had a chat with Daniel, how much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive?

“Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league and they can’t win a game. So is that going to be Leeds next year?!

“There’s always this thing at the back of your mind – ‘what are we going to do in the summer?’ Are Leeds going to spend £200m just to give themselves half a chance?

“Or are they going to go with this team and probably get relegated by February? I don’t know the answers.”

One man Leeds do look set to sign upon promotion is Solomon, with the on-loan Tottenham star looking a class above at times this season.

The 41-time capped Israel winger has contributed towards 15 goals (seven scored, eight assists) from 30 appearances so far, and sources understand the Whites will look to make it permanent once promotion is secured.

Now, Farke has also provided an update on the chances of tying him down on a permanent deal.

Farke discusses permanent Solomon deal as Fabrizio Romano reveals all

Despite claims Leeds are ready to open talks with Tottenham over his permanent signing, Farke insists such conversations would be placed on hold until the club knows what division they will be in next season.

“I always like to be in the driver’s seat as a club, but if you have a loan agreement, you’re not in the driver’s seat, there are more or less three parties,” Farke told the media over the weekend. “It’s not our players, you have to totally respect they are with us, that’s great, we enjoy the time and then there is a time to speak about what the future might bring.

“It’s not during the season, especially during a crucial time. You sometimes start talks behind the scenes before the end of the season.

“It will be crucial for them and their mother clubs, where we will be next season. Before it’s confirmed, it doesn’t make sense to make decisions. It will only be made when it’s confirmed in which league we will play.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed Leeds’ hopes of securing the Israeli down permanently.

Writing for Givemesport, Romano said: “Leeds want to try to keep the player, but they will need to get promoted. There will be more clubs interested from the Premier League.

“At the moment, it’s not something advanced. The player is focused on events on the pitch, so there’s nothing really concrete, but the interest from Leeds to make this deal is absolutely there.

“There was also interest from Italy before he joined Leeds, but for sure, Leeds will try.”

