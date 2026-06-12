Leeds United are on course to reward Daniel Farke with a new contract before the start of the season after his impressive work at Elland Road, and with both 49ers Enterprises and the German very much aligned over the club’s ambitions and their exciting summer transfer plans.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that talks over an extension have been progressing for several weeks and there is growing confidence on all sides that an agreement will be reached in the near future.

Farke is understood to be keen to extend his stay in West Yorkshire and continue the project he has helped build since returning Leeds to the Premier League.

The 49-year-old’s position has only strengthened following an outstanding campaign that saw the Whites comfortably secure their top-flight status and reach the FA Cup semi-finals, having overcome an inconsistent start to the season that had initially raised concerns about a potential relegation battle.

Instead, Farke – off the back of a change of formation to a 3-4-1-1 that got the best out of his players – guided the Whites to safety with room to spare and, in doing so, further enhanced his standing among the club’s hierarchy.

TEAMtalk understands Leeds’ hierarchy, led by chairman Paraag Marathe, have been particularly impressed and are ready to green light the manager’s extension.

Indeed, sources point to not only results on the pitch, but also the culture and stability Farke has created behind the scenes, as strong reasons to continue.

He has a big buy-in from his players, who we understand love the culture that Farke has built.

The former Norwich City boss has also remained heavily involved in planning for the summer transfer window and has been kept fully informed of the club’s recruitment strategy throughout the process ahead of what they hope will be an exciting summer of player investment at Elland Road…

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Sources believe that level of involvement has been a clear indication of Leeds’ long-term intentions and their desire to secure his future.

Leeds are already laying foundations for the seasons ahead.

The club recently tied captain Ethan Ampadu down to a new contract – as we exclusively revealed would be the case at the end of January – and now attention has turned towards ensuring Farke remains at the helm.

His ability to manage the dressing room has been highlighted internally as one of the key reasons behind Leeds’ progress, while his work integrating new signings has also earned significant praise.

Leeds’ recruitment team believe star 2025 summer signings, such as Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson, adapted quickly to Premier League football thanks in large part to Farke’s coaching and his ability to blend new arrivals into the squad.

That adaptability proved crucial during a season that required Leeds to evolve quickly after promotion.

Sources indicate the club view Farke as the ideal figure to continue leading the next phase of the project, and there is a strong belief that further progress can be made under his guidance.

As a result, Leeds are putting a bold emphasis on quality over quantity this summer as they look to bring in four to five signings that can help take Farke’s squad to the next level.

A new goalkeeper, a striker, at least one left-sided defender and a creative midfielder cum winger are among their targets.

While a final agreement with Farke has yet to be agreed, TEAMtalk understands all parties remain relaxed about the situation and confidence is high that a new deal could be completed in due course.

Barring any late complications, Farke looks set to receive a deserved reward for the impressive turnaround he engineered at Elland Road.

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