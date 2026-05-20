Leeds manager Daniel Farke is to be rewarded with a new and improved contract

Leeds United director Peter Lowry has revealed 49ers Enterprises plan to sit down with manager Daniel Farke to discuss his future at the club, and with the Whites ready to thrash out an exciting new three-year vision to push the club to the next level.

Farke was brought in by Leeds to steady the ship in the summer of 2023, after a turbulent campaign had seen the Whites get through three managers and suffer relegation from the Premier League.

While an impressive first season saw the club narrowly miss out on promotion via the play-offs, better was to come when Leeds United followed up by recording the first 100-point campaign in their history to win the Championship title in style, albeit with a nail-biting last-gasp win at Plymouth on the final day.

While promotion to the Premier League brought fresh questions, in some outlets, over Farke and his suitability to manage in the Premier League, Leeds United had no doubts themselves and were keen to give the German the chance to prove himself at the highest level of English football.

The aim for Leeds was simple: secure the club’s place among the elite for a second season (and beyond), with the manager setting his players a 10-win, 38-point target for the season to ensure their safety.

With a game remaining, though, Leeds have smashed through that barrier and could reach 50 points and 12 wins for the campaign with a win at relegation-haunted West Ham on the final day.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week, plans to tie Farke down to a new deal are expected to be discussed imminently and with the 49-year-old’s deal due to expire next summer.

Now, those plans have been confirmed by the club’s director and investor Peter Lowy, who has explained in an exciting interview what comes next for the ambitious West Yorkshire club….

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New Farke deal: Leeds back manager over ambitious plans

Speaking in a press conference last week, Farke, when asked about his future, had called on Leeds to match his ambitions to help establish the club in the upper reaches of the Premier League, insisting it would be no good simply trying to maintain the status quo of survival.

“Once I signed the contract three years ago, we spoke about the goals, what we want to achieve, and, I have to say, my mission is fulfilled, and my job is done here,” said Farke. “There’s nothing to add anymore.

“We spoke about four years, but after three years, all the boxes are ticked. Right now, it’s important we sit together, in a trustworthy atmosphere, and speak about new goals because this period is done right now.

“We have to speak about the way we want to achieve them, we have to speak about the processes, and this is quite important. The club has to decide where we want to be in a few years’ time.

“What are the new goals? How are the processes? How do we want to achieve it?”

Now Lowry has backed Farke over those claims and has revealed they are prepared to sit down with the German and set out a new vision for the club, having already achieved their targets a year ahead of schedule.

Speaking to The Athletic, Lowry, speaking to lay out ambitious plans over the expansion of Elland Road, the surrounding area and the infrastructure of the club, says part of those discussions will involve handing Farke a contract extension.

“Football’s an integrated business, it’s not just Daniel on the football pitch,” he said. “When we bought it, we set goals, we set targets and as Daniel rightly said, we have met all our targets in football.

“We have met all our targets in finance. We got rid of the £200million-plus player debt, players we didn’t have.

“We refinanced the thing, our revenue was up substantially. Then, from the development side, we got the approval and started building (Elland Road’s redevelopment).

“If you look at the business, Daniel is an executive in one section, (there are other sections and) they’ve all met their goals. Where Daniel is right, is that we need to sit down, which we will do now, and set a new set of goals.”

Lowy insists Farke’s comments were focused on the strategy the club and the club are in unison with him over these ambitions.

“We had a four-year plan that we did in three,” he said. “Now, we need another three-year plan. If you look at how I worked at Westfield and how the 49ers work, there are tactical issues and strategic issues.

“What Daniel was talking about was the strategic issue of the long-term plan, how we do it. We need to sit down and do it again because we got there a little early.”

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Farke part of Leeds United’s future strategy

Lowy, a lifelong fan as well as shareholder, is thrilled by the club’s efforts during their first year back in the Premier League, and has talked up the roles Farke, Morrie Eisenberg (chief business officer), Robbie Evans (managing director) and Adam Underwood (sporting director) all played in re-establishing the team as a Premier League club.

“It’s magic,” he said. “This season was three years in the making. We bought the club, we put in the executives, we hired Daniel, he put himself there, we put in the finance guys, Morrie came, Robbie came, and Adam, we promoted up.

“We put everything in place, and it’s been a three-year project. We have budgets, we have goals, and Daniel was right the other day, we got there a year early. Thank goodness we got there a year early.”

Once Farke’s new deal has been thrashed out – and TEAMtalk understands he will be due a fairly substantial pay rise on his current £57,000 a week (£3m a year) deal – Leeds’ next plan of action will be to add four to five key additions to their squad.

That includes a new centre forward to challenge Sunday’s matchwinner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, the urgent priority for the Whites will be a new deal for a man considered by Farke as his side’s most important player.