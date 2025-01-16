Leeds United are reportedly in danger of losing Josuha Guilavogui this month, or even later this year, amid claims that one of Red Bull’s newest club acquisitions had made him a priority signing and with Daniel Farke’s thoughts on letting the popular midfielder depart, together with how much the Whites could bank from his sale coming to light.

The experienced French midfielder moved to Elland Road in October 2024 as a free agent and having seemingly been left on the football scrap heap following his release by German side Mainz last summer. With Leeds United suffering two big injuries in their engine room over the autumn with both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev falling victim to knee injuries, Farke was left with a lack of cover for Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, both of whom were suddenly thrust into midfield regulars.

And while both Rothwell and Tanaka have proved vital components in the Whites’ engine room in their march to the top of the table, Guilavogui has proved a useful player to have on the bench; Farke often turning to him late on to help see out games. The 34-year-old is also hugely popular in the Leeds dressing room and has personally helped nurture a number of their less experienced stars, most notably Willy Gnonto and Illan Meslier.

However, just three months and eight appearances into his Leeds stint, the former St Etienne and Bordeaux man is being linked with a return to France.

And per French outlet Jeunes Footeux, the midfielder is being chased by Ligue 2 side Paris FC, who have recently been added to the Red Bull stable of clubs.

The report claims the capital club, who have dreams of breaking into the French top flight, have targeted the veteran Leeds man in an ‘ambitious’ January move.

The plans for his signing are being driven by Red Bull’s recently-appointed Head of Global Soccer, Jurgen Klopp, who is overseeing the French side’s bid to secure their target of promotion to Ligue 1.

And there is a belief that a deal is there to be done, given the multi-million investment Red Bull made into Leeds last summer that saw them become both minority investors and the club’s current shirt sponsors.

Farke’s stance on Guilavogui exit at Leeds

Leeds return to Championship action on Sunday when they host Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road. And while Guilavogui will not be in the running for a start, Farke will likely have a full complement of options to choose from with Gruev recently rejoining first-team training after his three-month lay-off from a meniscus injury.

And with both Ampadu, Tanaka and Rothwell also available to the United boss, Leeds have the kind of options in their engine room the envy of the entire division.

As a result, it is easy to see why Paris FC might just fancy their chances of snaring Guilavogui amid claims that a £100,000 offer is being prepped for his services.

We understand though that, even though Guilavogui is down Farke’s pecking order at Elland Road, the manager is eager to retain his services for the rest of the season, given that he is both good for the squad’s morale and the fact that he can cover several positions if required, including central defence and right-back, albeit the ageing star is not blessed with incredible pace.

However, when his deal expires at the end of the season, and with Leeds unlikely to offer the 34-year-old an extension, especially if they achieve their own aim of returning to the Premier League, then Guilavogui will likely leave with everyone’s blessing at Elland Road.

Furthermore, the player would also likely welcome a more involved role in Red Bull’s latest project particularly if it allows him to enjoy an extended renaissance in his career.

