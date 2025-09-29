Leeds United are considering a move for exciting Brazilian winger Gustavo Prado, though TEAMtalk can reveal that they face competition from a Premier League rival for his signature.

At just 20 years old, Internacional star Prado is rapidly becoming one of Brazilian football’s most coveted talents, with clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A closely monitoring his progress.

The young starlet has been a linchpin for his side in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, showcasing a blend of technical flair, vision, and tenacity that has scouts flocking to Porto Alegre.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Premier League outfits Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are among those tracking Prado, with both clubs dispatching scouts to watch him in action.

While no formal bids have surfaced, the consistent presence of European scouts at Internacional’s matches signals serious intent. Bundesliga and Serie A sides are also in the mix, though specifics remain under wraps as interest intensifies.

Prado’s representatives, Link Sports agency, are no strangers to high-profile transfers. The agency, known for brokering Estevao Willian’s move to Chelsea and currently working to bring Atalanta star Ederson to the Premier League, is poised to navigate Prado’s next steps.

The youngster has made 63 senior appearances so far for Internacional, notching three goals. Prado has also earned nine caps for the Brazil Under-20s side, scoring once…

READ MORE ⚪🔵🟡 Why latest Leeds Utd no.10 transfer option is nearing emotional end in Serie A

Star’s new contract hasn’t deterred Leeds United

Internacional, aware of the growing buzz around Prado, tied him down to a contract extension last year, which runs until December 2028.

However, sources hint a release clause in the deal, though details remain closely guarded, adding intrigue to any potential transfer saga.

Prado’s rise mirrors the trajectory of Brazil’s finest exports, with his ability to dictate play from midfield and wide positions, and contribute defensively making him a versatile asset.

For clubs like Leeds and Forest, both pushing for stability and ambition in the Premier League, Prado represents a long-term investment with immediate impact potential.

As the January window approaches, the race for his signature is heating up.

Internacional may face a tough battle to retain their star, but for now, Prado’s focus remains on dazzling in Brazil – while Europe watches eagerly.

DON’T MISS ⚪🔵🟡 Ranking all 10 of Leeds United’s summer signings as Stach takes top spot

Latest Leeds United news: Harry Gray hopes / Patrick Bamford in limbo

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Leeds are hopeful of tying 16-year-old sensation Harry Gray down to a new contract.

Tottenham, who signed Harry’s brother Archie Gray from Leeds last summer, are thought to be interested in signing the talented centre-forward.

With the player due to turn 17 on October 8, Leeds plan to tie him down to his first professional contract. But that day cannot come soon enough, with Spurs just one of several leading sides looking to prise the player away from Elland Road.

In other news, Patrick Bamford, who left Leeds by mutual consent last month, continues to be in limbo over his next move.

The 32-year-old striker looked set to sign for LaLiga side Getafe, but negotiations over the move have ‘slowed down’ in recent days.

Getafe are expected to make a final decision on Bamford’s potential signing this week.

POLL: Which Leeds signing will have the biggest impact this season?