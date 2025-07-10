Leeds United remain hell-bent on signing a new goalkeeper as an upgrade for Illan Meslier this summer, with a journalist naming their number one choice and amid claims Jose Mourinho could also help facilitate a move for a Plan B option.

The Whites need some serious reinforcements to help establish themselves back in the Premier League after a two-year absence, and having seen all six sides promoted since their demotion in 2023 all suffer an immediate return to the second tier. But with Daniel Farke and sporting director Adam Underwood determined to do all in their power, Leeds United have so far made four astute signings which immediately improve the quality of their squad.

However, there are still some painfully obvious shortfalls in their squad and arguably the biggest of all comes in goals. With regular No.1 Meslier losing his place during last season’s title run-in, there is a growing sentiment the Frenchman has played his final game in Leeds United colours.

And with Leeds linked with a catalogue of different options to come in as a new custodian, an Italian journalist has now named Lyon’s Lucas Perri as Farke’s ‘top choice’ to come in as their new regular stopper this summer.

Leeds have also been heavily linked with Torino’s 6ft 8in giant, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but with both Napoli and Manchester United also interested in a deal, we understand the Whites are well aware of the competition that exists for the Serbian monster and a raid on the Serie A side is now deemed unlikely.

However, hope does exist over a possible move for Perri and having now named him as their top pick to arrive in goal this summer, Italian journalist Marco Giordano provided an update on X.

He wrote: ‘Leeds sets Lyon’s Lucas Perri as the top choice between the posts for the next season. The pursuit of Milinkovic-Savic fades, with Napoli able to negotiate with Torino.’

However, while Leeds are keen on Perri, a deal has been complicated by an ongoing dispute over Lyon’s status next season….

Jose Mourinho could help facilitate Leeds goalkeeper signing

A staple of French top-flight football, Lyon suffered the ignominy of relegation to Ligue 2 after racking up eye-watering debts estimated to be worth €175m (£151m, $205m).

While they have since successfully appealed their demotion and have been reinstated, they will still need to offload a plethora of players this summer as they look to balance the books. A long rebuild now looks on the cards under new president Michele Kang, who has taken over after US businessman John Textor was forced to relinquish his duties.

And while big-name sales do look likely, Perri – on a contract at the Groupama Stadium until 2028 – is one player they are unwilling to negotiate for on the cheap.

To that end, it’s reported a deal for his services could cost as much as €15m (£12.9m, $17.5m) – not exactly a deal breaker for Leeds, but one which would comfortably set the record as the most costly goalkeeper signing in their history.

A failure to land Perri could see Leeds turn to Fenerbahce, where their goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic, has also now been linked.

According to sections of the Turkish media, boss Jose Mourinho has cleared the Croatian to leave – and potentially for a fee as low as €7m (£6m).

Ironically, Fener have also been linked with a move to sign Meslier as he weighs up life beyond Elland Road in a bid to kickstart his career, and with suggestions brewing that a possible swap could be on the cards.

Leeds transfer latest: Leeds switch to Anton Stach; striker hopes on hold

Meanwhile, Leeds appear most likely to turn to Anton Stach after seeing Newcastle reject their third offer, worth £10m up front and £2m in bonuses, for Sean Longstaff.

Reports in the North-East initially claimed Newcastle has accepted the Whites’ approach and with the midfielder agreeing personal terms over the move, a transfer appeared a matter of when, not if.

However, multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon revealed Newcastle had actually rejected Leeds’ approach.

Per multiple sources, Leeds’ bid for Longstaff has now been rejected by Newcastle, which contradicts the earlier info from The Chronicle.

Leeds now considering their options and looking into other targets. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) July 9, 2025

As a result, Farke and Co are now set to up the ante for Hoffenheim star Stach amid claims the Germany international can move for a fee of €20m (£17.3m, $23.5m).

In terms of a new striker, Tottenham Hotspur have been given an instant response after reportedly launching an offer for top Leeds target Rodrigo Muniz, and with Fulham insisting on a hefty asking price, it seems to have scared off both sides.

Leeds have also been linked with a move for Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic, but an update in the Italian media now says he has an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Roma.

On the outgoing front, it seems a decision will soon be reached on the future of Jack Harrison after his two-year loan at Everton ended. The winger, due to report back at Thorp Arch on Monday, is, however, expected to finally seal a permanent move away, for a cut-price fee.

