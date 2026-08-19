Leeds United have formally announced the signing of Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, with the defender immediately endearing himself to supporters by taking a swipe at Manchester United, and with the Whites still planning to make three more signings before the summer window slams shut.

The Whites have bought well this summer as they look to push up the Premier League table. Having splashed out a club record fee of £40m-plus to land James Trafford, Leeds have also signed Tarik Muharemovic and free agent Harry Wilson in what is seen as something of a statement of intent.

Now, Leeds have finalised the long-anticipated arrival of Switzerland international Elvedi from Monchengladbach; the centre-half reuniting with Farke at Elland Road after their time together in the Bundesliga.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road and is understood to have cost in the region of €5m (£4.3m, $6m) with the defender having just a year left on his contract with the Bundesliga side.

His arrival immediately offsets the departure of Sebastiaan Bornauw, who leaves Elland Road after just one season to join Hamburg. Farke had made it clear he wanted to keep the Belgian in West Yorkshire, but they refused to stand in his way when he made it clear he wanted to leave and pursue the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Bornauw moves to Hamburg on a season’s loan with an obligation to make the move a permanent €5m deal if the side secure their status in the Bundesliga.

At the same time, Leeds have also waved farewell to Joel Piroe, as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk earlier this week, with the striker signing for West Ham on a season’s loan, also with an obligation to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

TEAMtalk understands that Piroe needs to play a percentage of the Hammers’ games this season and for the club to secure promotion back to the Premier League for the move to become long-term.

“It’s a joy to have got everything over the line,” Piroe, who will wear the No 9 shirt, told the Hammers website. “I’m delighted to be here, and I’m ready to go!

“I see West Ham as a Club that really wants to be in the Premier League, and I think it should be in the Premier League. With my experience, I think I can help the Club a lot to achieve what they want to achieve, and I think it’s a good opportunity for me to show what I’ve learnt and how I’ve grown as a football player over the years.

“Nils [Koppen] and Nuno [Espírito Santo] have both been very clear about what the goals for the Club are, both in the short term and in the long term. They talked to me about how they see the team being set up, and it felt like a good match for me. I’m just really looking forward to joining the group, and working with the other guys on the grass.”

The specifics around a potential permanent move are classed as undisclosed, though sources understand Leeds could make a significant profit on their initial £12m investment from Swansea.

Piroe departs Leeds with a record of 34 goals and 10 assists from 118 appearances across all competitions.

Leeds have three transfer targets left this window

With Elvedi through the door, Leeds still have three pieces of business left to conduct before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

The top priorities now lie in adding another left-sided full-back to offer cover and competition for Gabriel Gudmundsson, with the Swede currently sidelined.

Leeds do have James Justin, who can cover there, but Farke wants a naturally left-footer there as a more specialist option.

With Piroe departing, Leeds also want to bring in another centre forward, or attacker, who can provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

The pair performed well last season, but Farke will want to make sure he has another option to keep the pair on their toes and in the event of either sustaining an injury.

Leeds have looked at several options, including the likes of Liam Delap, though Chelsea’s £35m valuation does look prohibitive at this stage.

Elsewhere, Leeds also want to bring in a reserve and back-up to Trafford in goal, with the club only having veteran stopper Alex Cairns – seen as third choice at Elland Road – as cover. Cairns is yet to make a senior appearance for the club since returning last summer.

The Whites could yet turn to Derby’s Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, with the Swede on Wednesday the subject of a £2m bid from Italian side Monza.

Signing the trio would take Leeds’ new arrivals list to seven and complete what would prove a hugely satisfying window.

Elvedi makes delightful Man Utd sleight

Meanwhile, Elvedi has wasted no time in taking a swipe at Manchester United during his first interview as a Leeds player.

“I’m very excited,” he told LUTV.

“I am very happy to be here; everything is done, and I can’t wait to play for this club.

“I know Leeds have a big history, Manchester United is also a big rival, so we will try to beat them this season.

“It is such a big club with amazing fans, and I also can’t wait to play in this stadium with the fans.

“I saw some videos from the stadium, from the fans, and I love it. Everybody told me it is a special moment to go through the tunnel and see the atmosphere. I can’t wait to see that.”

With Elvedi having said his goodbyes to Mönchengladbach, the player’s exit has been described as a real loss by those at the Bundesliga club who he leaves behind.