Leeds United will continue reshaping their squad by completing a pair of transfers on Monday, with Nico Elvedi arriving in West Yorkshire for a medical and with two exits also nearing completion, sources can confirm.

The Whites are looking to build on last season’s 14th-placed finish and have already recruited impressively this summer, with Harry Wilson joining on a free from Fulham, Tarik Muharaemovic arriving in a big-money deal from Sassuolo and Leeds having also shattered their transfer record to sign James Trafford from Manchester City in a package worth up to £45m.

However, Daniel Farke and Co are still looking to bring in fresh faces and, after it emerged over the weekend that Leeds had struck a fee worth up to £8.5m (€10m, $11.5m) to sign Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, sources have confirmed that the player has now arrived in the country to undergo medical checks and sign on the dotted line.

Personal terms on a contract, believed to be an initial two years, with the option of a third, have already been struck for the 29-year-old and, if all goes to plan, the versatile Switzerland international could be unveiled as the club’s fourth new signing of the summer window later on Monday.

His arrival will immediately offset the departure of Sebastiaan Bournauw. The Belgium international joined the Whites last summer, but was limited to just 14 appearances across all competitions, largely playing back-up in Farke’s squad.

The 27-year-old did impress, though, when called upon, and sources can reveal that, in conversations between the Leeds manager and the player, Farke had tried to convince him to stay.

However, Leeds had always been aware that Bournauw would likely look to leave this summer and, with a deal for Elvedi now in place, the Whites have sanctioned the former’s departure, with the four-cap Belgium defender to join Hamburg on loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

At the same time, sources can confirm that Joel Piroe’s move out of Leeds is also gathering pace and there is now growing optimism that a move to West Ham will go through…

READ MORE: West Ham in talks to sign Leeds star with brilliant Championship record as Farke transfer decision made

Leeds ready to strike Piroe exit agreement

Indeed, Leeds have been open to Piroe’s exit since prior to the January window and had been willing to let the striker depart Elland Road in the winter window.

But when the player made it clear to Farke he wanted to stay to try and play a role in the side over the remainder of the season, Farke did not push the Suriname international towards the exit door.

However, opportunities were few and far between and, with his agent now making it clear that an exit is in all parties’ best interests, Leeds have been seeking a solution for the 27-year-old all summer.

While Leeds’ £16m valuation was seen as problematic, the fee has not dissuaded West Ham from making contact over a deal, and sources have confirmed that there is growing optimism that an agreement can be reached.

The Hammers’ initial offer, understood to be worth a package of up to £12m, has been rejected, though.

Nonetheless, talks between the clubs is continuing, with the Whites prepared to negotiate a loan deal if it comes with an obligation to make permanent next summer. Before that happens, however, Leeds would need to trigger the one-year option on Piroe’s Elland Road contract – currently due to expire in 2027 – to ensure they are not left out of pocket next year.

If Leeds do finalise an exit for Piroe, it’s understood Farke will look to bring in another attacking option before the window shuts to provide further cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Piroe will depart Leeds with a record of 34 goals and 10 assists from 118 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, with Elvedi now having said his goodbyes to Monchengladbach, the player’s exit has been described as a real loss by those at the Bundesliga club who he leaves behind.