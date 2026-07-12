Leeds United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Swiss international Nico Elvedi, with the centre-back now opening the door to a switch to Elland Road this summer, per reports.

The 29-year-old has been on the Whites’ radar for some time and their admiration will have no doubt grown after his impressive performances at the World Cup.

Elvedi started all six of Switzerland’s games in the tournament and played a key role in helping his country to reach the quarter-finals, in which they lost to Argentina after extra time.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Leeds have shortlisted Elvedi as one of three key targets to replace Pascal Struijk, who has joined Brighton in a deal worth around £20million.

He knows Leeds boss Daniel Farke very well from their shared time at Borussia Monchengladbach – a club the coach managed in 2022/23.

According to Football Insider, the defender has now ‘opened the door to a move to Leeds’, and with Switzerland now out of the World Cup, talks over his future are set to ‘accelerate.’

Elvedi has one month remaining on his Gladbach contract and the German side are now ‘open to offers.’

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‘A good fit for Leeds’

We reported last month how the centre-back could be available for around £9million – not a bad price at all for a player of Elvedi’s quality and experience.

Football Insider note that Leeds have already seen one offer rejected for Elvedi and are expected to return with a second bid ‘in the near future.’

Reporter for the website, Pete O’Rouke, said: “There’s been talk that they’ve had one offer rejected by Monchengladbach already this summer.

“Elvedi would be somebody who would be a good fit for Leeds because obviously Daniel Farke has worked with him previously at Borussia Monchengladbach.

“Elvedi, if the opportunity was to come along, I’m sure he would be interested in a move to the Premier League and Leeds United as well.

“He’s got one year left on his contract, and Monchengladbach will be keeping a close eye on his performances at the World Cup to raise his price tag in that respect.

“But the German club are resigned to the player moving on this summer due to his contract situation.

“But the worry for Leeds will be is if he continues to impress for Switzerland that other teams might come to the table for him as well.”

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