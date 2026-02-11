Lukas Nmecha is loving life with Leeds United after celebrating their draw at Chelsea

Lukas Nmecha has dropped the clearest indication yet that he hopes to extend his contract at Leeds after revealing exactly what it means to play for the Whites, though their 2-2 comeback draw at Chelsea has left one pundit absolutely seething after he bemoaned the Blues’ failure to beat an “absolutely terrible” side.

Leeds United were staring down the barrel of a disappointing defeat when a needless push from Jaka Bijol on Joao Pedro gifted Chelsea a penalty kick, which Cole Palmer duly converted to make it 2-0 after 58 minutes. But with Daniel Farke, moments before that goal, having brought on Noah Okafor for Sebastiaan Bornauw to give the Whites more legs in midfield, the Switzerland winger was soon able to stamp his authority on the game and help the visitors wrestle the game back in their favour.

Indeed, when Nmecha converted from the spot after 67 minutes, Leeds then brought the game back all square when Okafor pounced to tap home after Chelsea made a mess of clearing their lines.

Speaking after the game, Nmecha admitted it was Farke’s decision to bring on Okafor which made all the difference and gave the Whites the confidence to take the game to the visitors.

“In the first half, I don’t feel like we really got close,” he admitted to TNT Sports. “They were really good in midfield, overloading areas, and we tried to press them over the pitch, and they have really good players, found good solutions, but we kept going and got our rewards.”

Asked if Leeds can avoid the drop, Nmecha added: “I think we’ve had that belief from the beginning of the season, even when results weren’t going our way. We’re a good group and really proud of the boys today.”

The striker joined the Whites on free transfer last summer, their first summer signing after securing promotion. Signing a two-year deal, his contract at Elland Road now has just over 16 months left to run.

Come the summer, we understand that Leeds are open to opening talks on a new deal for the forward, who now has eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists) in 838 minutes of football for the club.

And the 27-year-old himself has indicated he would be more than happy to stay after paying a warm tribute to Leeds’ 3,000 travelling fans at Stamford Bridge.

“I’ve never been at a club quite like this with the fans, you can hear them now,” he said… “It’s an honour to play for them.”

Pundit fumes at how Leeds wrestled back control at Chelsea

Chelsea’s capitulation – or rather the manner of Leeds’ comeback – left fans, pundits and experts equally stunned, though arguably none more so than when Palmer missed an absolute sitter from just two yards out to win it for the Blues in added-on time.

Blues manager Liam Rosenior was also unhappy at how his side had conspired to chuck away two points, meaning they have managed to take just one point from six available against Leeds this season.

“Six minutes of switching off, we had control of the complete game, we have to just make sure we’re switched on for 90 minutes, it’s just as simple as that,” Rosenior moaned.

“We’re devastated because some of the football we played was excellent, we should come away with three points, and we haven’t because of two moments in the game that we haven’t taken care of, and we gift Leeds a point.”

However, perhaps the funniest response came from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy, a known Chelsea fan, who was left sickened by what he had seen.

“I am absolutely fuming. I have just left Stamford Bridge absolutely fuming,” he said on the station.

“I can’t take any joy or pleasure out of the Spurs result. I mean, how have we not won that game?

“How have we not won that game? Leeds are terrible, they are absolutely terrible.

“I feel sick. I genuinely feel sick about what I have just watched at Stamford Bridge.

“It is almost inconceivable that we have not won that game. We were 2-0 up, they scored the next goal and then, I can’t talk about it anymore.”

“We were 2-0 up and cruising and then we get a punch on the nose and reel for 15-20 minutes, and then Leeds somehow get back into it.

“I was then more worried about Leeds going on and winning it. They were terrible, by the way, Leeds, absolutely terrible.

“The story is that they were terrible. We threw it away. Then Cole Palmer at the end – wowzers. He missed from two yards or a yard was it?

“Let’s just go to a break, I feel sick.”

