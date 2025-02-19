Leeds United are not planning a summer move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, despite rumours, but it is an area Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen in.

TEAMtalk understands that the Whites want to bring in a new striker in the summer and their target list will naturally be impacted by what division they are in.

Leeds are favourites to win the Championship and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, following a fantastic late win over Sunderland on Monday thanks to two Patrick Struijk goals.

Farke’s side will have an increased budget and ambition should they return to the top flight. Patrick Bamford could also likely to leave, which will get a Premier League-sized wage off the books and make room for a new No. 9.

But in Hojlund’s case, his wages of £85,000 per week are still far beyond what Leeds are prepared to pay, and his transfer fee would also be far too high since Manchester United would never entertain a sale so early into Hojlund’s tenure that would make a book loss.

More importantly, Hojlund still committed to Manchester United and starting games and there is no suggestion yet Manchester United are open to a sale.

Even if Man Utd sign a new striker this summer, which is very possible, that doesn’t necessarily mean Hojlund will be allowed to leave. There has been no approach from Leeds or any other club for Hojlund to date.

READ MORE: Leeds star urged to snub Liverpool move as huge Champions League prediction made

FOUR strikers shortlisted by Leeds – sources

As mentioned, however, Leeds will look to bring in a new striker this summer. As reported, Southampton’s Cameron Archer was a top target for the Whites in January – the only concrete target they had, in fact – and could reignite their interest this summer.

Southampton were reluctant to sell Archer at the time but if they are relegated and Leeds are promoted, there may be an opportunity to get a deal done this summer. Archer can play as a striker or left-winger, which is attractive for the Whites.

TEAMtalk understands that Archer is keen on a move to Elland Road and if Leeds choose to pursue him, agreeing a fee with the Saints will be the only obstacle.

Even if Leeds do sign Archer, it’s possible they could also move for a more defined number nine.

Sources state that Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who has been in excellent form this season, has also been shortlisted by Leeds.

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent was discussed by the Whites in January, too, while they’re also keeping tabs on Nice’s Evann Guessand, who has impressed in Ligue 1 this term.

There is no doubt that Archer remains a player of interest for Leeds and he will be one to keep a close eye on in the summer.

DON’T MISS: Leeds United plotting summer move for Tottenham star to cover two key positions

IN FOCUS: Leeds’ striker targets compared