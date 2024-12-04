Leeds United are looking to bolster their attacking options in the January window with a trusted source revealing the Whites have ‘officially approached’ Maccabi Tel Aviv over a deal for Dor Turgeman – and with the price needed to sign the Israel international striker also coming to light.

The Whites are currently third in the Championship table having won 35 points from their 18 games played so far – the exact points tally they had acquired at the same stage last season. However, whereas last time Leeds were already eight points adrift of top spot, this time around they only trail leaders Sheffield United by three points, having topped the charts themselves before Saturday’s defeat to Blackburn at Ewood Park.

And while boss Daniel Farke has suggested Leeds are unlikely to do any business next month, reports in Israel now state the Whites have already made their move for a potential new recruit in the form of Maccabi Tel Aviv No.9 Turgeman.

Claims that the Whites have ‘officially approached’ the Europa League side over a move come from Sport5. The Israeli publication should not be discredited either, given they were the source that first broke the news of Leeds’ interest in signing Manor Solomon on a season’s loan from Tottenham over the summer.

Per the report, Leeds could find an offer of just €5m (£4.1m, $5.2m) will be enough to convince the Israelis to sell.

And they state that while Tel Aviv would prefer to hang on to the striker until the end of the current campaign, they may well find an offer too good to refuse and would be willing to discuss his sale to the West Yorkshire side in the January window.

What does Turgeman deal mean for Patrick Bamford?

The potential capture of the 21-year-old could spell the end of Patrick Bamford’s time at Leeds.

The long-serving forward has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road this season, appearing just seven times off the bench in the Championship for a total of a meagre 77 minutes. He has yet to register a goal or assist for Leeds this season.

With his deal due to expire in summer 2026, we understand Leeds are open to the possibility of offloading Bamford either in the January window or potentially at the end of the season.

And while his high wages may make him a problem to shift, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has gone on record to state he believes the clock is ticking on Bamford’s time at Elland Road.

The Whites have also fielded enquiries for Joe Gelhardt ahead of the January window, with Rangers and several EFL sides all keen on deals for the former Wigan Athletic youngster. And a departure for either Bamford or Gelhardt in the January window would leave Leeds needing a replacement brought it – hence the interest in Turgeman.

Turgmean, who has won six caps for Israel, debuted for Maccabi in 2020 and has 13 goals in 67 appearances across all competitions.

Latest Leeds transfer news: Jack Harrison return talk clarified; Man City star linked

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm Everton have no plans to send Jack Harrison back to Leeds any time soon amid claims Sean Dyche’s side were looking into the possibility of terminating his loan early.

Harrison has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park and reports had suggested an early return was on the cards. However, we have since spoken to Everton to check in on Harrison’s situation and the Toffees have been quick to clarify those reports on his future.

Elsewhere, Leeds have also been linked with a fresh move to bring Manchester City playmaker James McAtee to Elland Road in the January window amid a potential change of heart over the player’s immediate future by Pep Guardiola.

The Whites could potentially finance a move by allowing Max Wober to return to his former club RB Salzburg, with a director at the Austrian club confirming the left-sided defender was one of three options they were considering a move for.

Do Leeds need a new striker? A look at Joseph and Piroe’s seasons so far

Piroe and Joseph’s stats so far this season

It’s little surprise to see Farke looking to increase his attacking options in January, with Mateo Joseph going off the boil in recent weeks and failing to build on his early-season promise.

The two goals and three assists he has to his name so far all came in the opening 10 games of the season, but the Spain U21 striker is now without a goal contribution in eight appearances.

Piroe, meanwhile, has proven himself more accurate in front of goal, scoring seven times from 18 outings and registering a goal every 139.7 minutes he’s been on the field for Leeds this season.

However, the Dutchman tends to drift in and out of games and his effectiveness has been questioned when he is not in the goals for Leeds.