Leeds and Everton will have to pay £8million if they want to sign Sampdoria centre-back Omar Colley, according to a report.

The 29-year-old has made his name in Europe following his move from Belgian club Genk. While he was only a bit-part player in his debut season, he is now a core part of the Serie A club’s team.

In fact, he recently reached his 100th appearance for Sampdoria is approaching a century of Serie A games, too.

Colley’s performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe, especially from the Premier League.

Liverpool had links with a move for him in the summer 2020 transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk revealed earlier in December that Leeds, Everton and Newcastle are now in the hunt.

What’s more, Sampdoria – who sit 15th in Serie A – are willing to let Colley go for the right price.

According to Il Secolo XIX (via Inside Futbol), €10million (£8million) is that price. Despite having four years left on his contract, Sampdoria are willing to let him go for a reasonable fee.

And Leeds – led by director of football Victor Orta – as well as Everton and Newcastle, are considering a move.

The £8million price tag reportedly arrives following claims from Colley’s agent that it would take the “offer of a lifetime” for his client to leave.

Agent speaks out on Colley rumours

Cheikh Fall said: “The reasoning is always the same. He can leave Sampdoria only if a great offer arrives; let’s say the offer of a lifetime.

“He is fine at Sampdoria and Genoa. He will never leave this team for clubs and salaries of the same level or slightly higher.

“In fact, we have always rejected similar offers in recent years.”

Colley is set to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia next month.

