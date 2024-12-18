Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could be on the move in 2025, with Italian side Genoa and Wrexham keeping tabs on his situation, per TEAMtalk sources.

Daniel Farke wants depth in his attacking options and that makes a January move less likely for the 31-year-old, although it can’t be ruled out at this stage.

Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph are ahead of him in the pecking order. Bamford is yet to start a Championship game this season, but has come off the bench on eight occasions.

Leeds know that depth will be key in their promotion push this season. Bamford finds himself in a difficult situation, as he’s only under contract until 2026 and if the Whites are promoted to the Premier League, it becomes almost likely his role and minutes will further diminish.

Sources say that Bamford is already considering his options ahead of the upcoming transfer windows and has spoken to Farke about his lack of playing time.

Farke has informed the striker that he’s still an important part of the Leeds team, hence why a January exit could be complicated. But TEAMtalk understands that it’s very realistic he will be sold in 2025 – although a move this winter may depend on if Leeds sign a replacement first.

Bamford to be given Serie A lifeline?

As we reported last week, Leeds are interested in Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, who is currently on loan with Stockport County. Villa are considering recalling Barry from his successful stint with Stockport to send him on loan to a Championship club.

However, while Barry can play as a striker, he is mainly a winger and wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Bamford. There is also lots of competition for Barry, with Sunderland and Sheffield United believed to be keen on him. A deal is also dependent on whether Villa do recall him.

Leeds are keeping a close eye on Barry’s situation. His signing could affect Bamford’s future, but it’s more likely they’d have to sign another natural centre-forward for Farke to consider selling the once-capped England international in January.

In terms of clubs interested in Bamford, TEAMtalk can reveal that Genoa are very alert to his situation and could consider a move for him in January or next summer.

They have brought in Mario Balotelli, but he is seen as a short-term addition and are therefore open to bringing in another new striker as they look for more goals.

We understand that Genoa are set to be given a €40million (£33m / $42m) cash injection in January. The Italian side have just been taken over by Romanian entrepreneur Dan Socu, but their spending will be limited this winter and therefore a loan with an option to buy included may suit them best, presuming Leeds become open to a mid-season exit. Genoa would not make a permanent offer for Bamford before summer 2025.

Wrexham interested in Bamford move

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that League One side Wrexham were interested in Bamford this past summer and they remain attentive to the striker’s situation.

Bamford’s wages of around £40,000 per week made a deal impossible for Wrexham at the time and they could face a similar situation next term, unless they’re promoted to the Championship or Bamford agrees to a pay cut. Wrexham’s highest earners currently are on less than £10k-per-week.

Bamford is certainly a player to keep an eye on in the coming months. A transfer in January can’t be ruled out yet, but potential suitors, such as Genoa and Wrexham, will be in a stronger position to move next summer.

IN FOCUS: Bamford’s dismal season in numbers

Bamford's disappointing return from 9 appearances (all but 1 as a sub) this season