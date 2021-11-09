Patrick Bamford has spoken with passionate praise for the man who has moulded him into an England international at Leeds United.

The 28-year-old striker enjoyed a stellar season last time out as he made a mockery of his doubters. His 17-goal haul made him the second highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League, while seven assists underlined his menace to opposing defenders.

That form resulted in a treasured England cap earlier this year against Andorra. And Bamford knows it would not have been possible without the influence of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine is a hugely-revered figure at Elland Road, earning cult-like status.

And Bamford, when asked to describe Bielsa in three words, offered a spine-tingling response.

“Meticulous. Endearing. Passionate,” Bamford responded.

When asked to explain his answers, he told FootballJoe, of the influence Bielsa has at Leeds United.

“I say endearing because I feel like he’s not the kind of person that you’re going to go to and look for an arm round [the shoulder] and someone to kind of give you that boost.

“But in terms of the way he believes in us, and the amount of time he puts into each individual player.

Leeds hope Bamford, Ayling can return to action Having missed the last eight games with injury, Leeds will hope to have Patrick Bamford & Luke Ayling available to face Tottenham

“In order to do that, you have to have a lot of, not just respect for someone, but you have to really kind of love them, almost like your son.

“I feel like there is that kind of relationship between him and all the players.”

Bamford pushing for Leeds return

Bamford’s absence with an ankle injury represents a hugely-frustrating period for both club and player.

Leeds don’t really have anyone capable of doing his role in the side when he’s not there and his absence has been keenly felt.

And having missed a total of eight games, Bamford will be working hard during the international break on his recovery.

Their next game is against Tottenham on November 21 and Bamford will be working hard on his recovery in an effort to feature.

And speaking to Emma Jones on BBC3’s MOTDX, Bamford provided an update.

“It’s okay, it’s been a little bit slow (the recovery).

“It is (getting better) day by day, it’s just taking a little bit longer than I first thought.

The thing that’s got under my skin a little bit is that I thought I’d be back in four weeks. The fact it’s taken longer than that has been difficult to get my head around.

“But I’m seeing improvements.”

READ MORE: Twist of fate as Orta gets set to deliver long-term Bielsa target for Leeds