Merson piles pressure on Bielsa with Leeds claim that would ‘shock’ him

Paul Merson believes that Leeds will be lucky to get anything out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, following Harry Kane’s recent England exploits.

The Whites return to action in north London on Sunday aiming to continue their recent run. Despite claiming only one win from their first nine, they are now unbeaten in their past two matches.

Indeed, a draw with Leicester came after a win away at Norwich before the international break.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s men now face a Spurs side that are looking to impress new manager Antonio Conte.

Striker Kane has further reasons to find goalscoring form for his club, though. The 28-year-old has only scored one Premier League goal so far.

Nevertheless, he struck seven in two matches for England during the international break. As such, Merson – who has been a vocal critic of Bielsa’s Leeds – has predicted the Three Lions star to easily beat the West Yorkshire club.

“I’d be really shocked if Harry Kane doesn’t score in this game,” the pundit wrote for Sportskeeda. “The international break was really good for him – it doesn’t get any better than seven goals from two games.

“It could turn out to be the kick-start he needs to get his scoring boots on in the Premier League and the way Leeds United play could also work in his favor.

Leeds one of a number of clubs interested in Eddie Nketiah Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a January return to Leeds United, with more news on Ross Barkley and Marcus Edwards.

“I’m going for a 2-0 Tottenham win in Antonio Conte’s first home game in charge of the club, with Kane continuing his fine form by scoring both goals.”

Tottenham are also unbeaten in two matches, Conte’s only games since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Man Utd duo and Man City fringe star – Newcastle’s ideal January transfer targets

Leeds, meanwhile, have earned points in three of their five matches away from home this season.

After the draw with Leicester at Elland Road, Noel Whelan has given Bielsa advice over his team selection.

Bielsa given Leeds team advice

The pundit said: “We’re off the back of a brilliant performance against Leicester in a game we should have won. Is there anyone there who I think deserves to lose their place? Probably not.

“[Adam] Forshaw definitely deserves to keep his place in the side, I thought he was excellent against Leicester.

“We are going to need him at Tottenham. Leeds United have got to control that midfield area and be competitive in there. Adam and Kalvin [Phillips] gave us that in their last game together.

“I think it’s the perfect partnership to head away to Spurs and try and dominate that area.”

Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, but the Whites won 3-1 at Elland Road in May.