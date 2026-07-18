Leeds in discussions to sign Czech Republic star in €25m deal – progress made

Leeds United are in talks with Lyon over Pavel Sulc, according to the French media, which has shed further light on the details of a potential deal.

There have been two major signings for Leeds so far in the summer transfer window.

Winger Harry Wilson has joined Leeds on a free transfer after leaving Fulham, while manager Daniel Farke will also have Tarik Muharemovic at his disposal next season, with the central defender making the switch from Sassuolo.

Leeds are not done yet, with the West Yorkshire club now actively trying to sign attacking midfielder Sulc from Lyon.

According to FootMercato journalist Sebastien Denis, Leeds are in talks with Lyon over the Czech Republic international star.

Denis posted on X at 2:11pm on July 18: “Discussions have been initiated with Leeds United for Pavel Sulc

“OL values the Czech (15 goals, 10 assists last season) at around 25 M€

“No agreement has been reached yet, with the price remaining the main sticking point”

The report in FootMercato has also noted that Lyon want €25million (£21.2m, $28.6m) for Sulc, adding that Leeds are making progress in their talks.

The French news outlet stated: ‘After a strong first season with Lyon, Pavel Sulc has attracted interest from several clubs.

‘Leeds United have already initiated discussions with the French club regarding the Czech international.’

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Leeds making progress in Pavel Sulc talks

Sulc joined Lyon in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the French club until 2029.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Sulc also played as a centre-forward for Lyon last season.

The 25-year-old Czech Republic international scored 15 goals and gave 10 assists in 42 matches in all matches for Lyon last season.

FootMercato has noted: ‘In recent months, the British press has reported interest from Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Leeds.

‘According to our information, the latter club has made progress in its pursuit of the Czech international (24 caps, 5 goals) in recent days.

‘Although no agreement has yet been reached, discussions have indeed begun between Lyon and the English club.

‘The sticking point at the moment is the player’s price.

‘Lyon values ​​the 25-year-old midfielder at around €25 million.’

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