Leeds United have made it clear to Facundo Buonanotte that they would like to turn his loan at Elland Road into a permanent deal, with sources telling TEAMtalk what sort of fee Brighton would require this summer, as well as the player’s thoughts on turning his move into a long-term arrangement.

The Whites take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off), looking to take another step closer towards their goal of Premier League survival. After a brilliant run of form, Leeds United go into the game having suffered just one defeat in their last nine games; form which has seen them move eight points clear of 18th-placed West Ham ahead of this weekend.

The feel-good factor that Daniel Farke has brought to Elland Road in recent times was also enhanced this week when Leeds finally secured the signing of Buonanotte at the second time of asking. The Whites had been close to signing the two-time capped Argentina playmaker over the summer, only for a last-minute hijack from Chelsea see the player head to Stamford Bridge.

But after just eight appearances for the Blues, totalling a little over 520 minutes, Buonanotte asked for the transfer to be cancelled, with the move to West Yorkshire hastily green-lit as a result and with the Argentine presented as a Leeds player on Thursday afternoon.

Now we can reveal how Buonanotte – handed a place on the Leeds bench on Saturday afternoon for the clash against the Cottagers – has an opportunity to turn the move into a permanent deal if all goes to plan.

We can confirm that Buonanotte’s move to Elland Road is a dry loan only, with no option included to make the move permanent. Sources confirmed negotiations were made all the more quick and easier by way of the fact that Leeds were willing to simply take over Chelsea’s loan arrangement from Brighton for the player. That process saw the deal finalised in double-quick time.

But we can confirm that in those negotiations, Leeds made it clear to the 21-year-old that they would like the deal to become permanent in the summer if the club can secure its place back among the elite for another season.

But also, from the player’s side, it gives him a chance to both make sure they stay up and that Leeds United are the ideal next step in his career.

Brighton, we are told want in excess of £20million (€23m, $26.7m) for the 21-year-old, who has just over two years left on his current deal.

A source close to the player told TEAMtalk: “This is a great deal for all parties. Buonanotte and Leeds were close in the summer, and they really liked each other.

“Chelsea came in and Leeds understood that, but now the chance to link up together has been taken. As long as he fits in as expected, the full expectation from all sides is that he will be staying permanently in West Yorkshire.

“Leeds seem over-the-moon with this deal.”

Farke hints at two or three more Leeds signings

Farke, meanwhile, will have been delighted to have finally landed his man, with the player, capable of playing either as a No.10 or off either wing, offering his side something a little different and, arguably, the playmaker the club has been missing since the iconic Pablo Hernandez left Elland Road in 2021.

The Leeds boss has also indicated he is not yet done with additions this month, hinting more players could arrive before the window closes on Monday February 2 (7pm).

Speaking about his approach to adding more players to Leeds’ squad, the 49-year-old told LeedsLive: “I think it’s our responsibility. We’re working in the best league in the world. If we would fall asleep and just close our eyes, it would not be the right choice. I think you have to weigh up options.

“Believe me, in the position we are in, Leeds United playing in the Premier League, playing attractive and also successful football – there are so many people who want to work for us but we are pretty picky.”

He added: “If you’re in a team where everyone has got the feeling we’re in a healthy position, I think then it would be madness to change too much in key positions or to bring characters in who can also disrupt the whole energy or disrupt the direction of the team.

“Sometimes you want to disrupt [if going in] the wrong direction, but not if everyone has got the feeling we are moving in the right direction. For that, we are pretty careful and also picky in what we do because we all get the feeling we’re on a good path.”

Leeds transfer news: Strand Larsen obstacles; Chelsea winger targeted

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources were the first to exclusively confirm that the Whites are one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen by intermediaries – since confirmed by David Ornstein – though a move to bring the Norwegian to Elland Road is far from straightforward.

In other news, the Whites continue to be described by sources as ‘frontrunners’ for the signing of a quality Dutch defender, with their chief rivals from the Bundesliga now targeting a former Leeds star instead.

Such a move would seriously benefit Leeds, too, with the West Yorkshire side due to earn a 15% cut of any transfer.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are confirmed admirers of a 19-year-old winger they now have the perfect chance to sign, with the player’s Chelsea career set to come to an end this month.

