The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has attempted to explain why Leeds United decided not to sign Donny van de Beek on loan in January.

The central midfielder was hoping to leave Manchester United on a temporary basis after featuring just eight times in the Premier League this term. Leeds were named as a potential suitor, although interest also came from Everton and Newcastle.

van de Beek, 24, went on to join Everton on transfer deadline day. His arrival coincided with the appointment of Frank Lampard, a legendary midfielder who could add to van de Beek’s game.

Leeds were prioritising a new midfielder during January, with Red Bull Salzburg’s high-octane star Brendan Aaronson the subject of two bids.

Salzburg rejected approaches worth £15m and £20m, as per The Athletic, suggesting the Whites could pursue van de Beek instead.

On the transfer links, Hay said (via LeedsAllOver): “van de Beek, again, was considered not to be the right fit, and I can’t explain what that exactly means.

‘High profile’ affects Donny van de Beek decision

“But I think you can surmise that it’s a lot of factors. It’s fitness, perhaps his exact style, possibly ego, possibly the thought of, ‘will this guy play?’. Or, ‘is he going to be in my starting lineup?’

“You have to factor in that [he’s] a very expensive player with quite a high profile – is he right to put into the dressing room? For one reason or another, they didn’t take that up.”

Dybala interest from Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Dybala is free to leave Juventus this summer for free and Premier League giants Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham want the Argentina forward

van de Beek will be looking to make a big impact at Goodison Park to prove Man Utd wrong. He also needs to get back into Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands team ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Leeds, meanwhile, are keeping tabs on Aaronson ahead of the summer transfer window. They are likely to return with a new offer worth more than £20m.

With Kylian Mbappe reportedly heading to Real Madrid, we take a look at a long list of Real flops

Leeds fail in playmaker pursuit

Former Middlesbrough starlet Bilal Brahimi was snapped up by Nice in January, but there was interest for him to return to England or Scotland, TEAMtalk understands.

Brahimi was a big prospect for Boro in their academy up to 2019 when he moved back to his native France with Reims. He was sent on-loan to Le Mans last season where he kick-started his career as he claimed 12 goals and 10 assists.

We understand that Wolves, Leeds and Rangers all took a keen interest in the 21-year-old. However, Nice moved quickly to secure his signature.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Nice made the move for Brahimi after failing to land Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard.

READ MORE: Major development to see Leeds star’s value escalate, giving Bielsa major hope of retention