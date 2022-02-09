Attacking talent was very much on show – but defensive stability not so much – as Aston Villa and Leeds produced a thrilling 3-3 draw.

A blistering first half saw five out of the six goals go in, starting with Daniel James‘ fine finish. After a shaky start, Villa settled and Philippe Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey were unstoppable as they made it 3-1 to the Villa Park hosts.

James made it 3-2 with a scrappy finish just before half time before Diego Llorente made it 3-3 from a corner. Although, the second half was much scrappier and failed to live up to the start of the game.

As for who stood out, Raphinha – who went into the match as Leeds’ top scorer – was surprisingly the most ineffective of Marcelo Bielsa‘s frontmen amid the flurry of goals.

Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa could have done better throughout and his needless red card late on summed his night up.

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez: Made an early save to deny James and could not keep the Leeds man out later in the first half. Could do little for Llorente’s goal to make it 3-3. 5/10.

Matty Cash: Got the better of his battle with Jack Harrison early on and did so again to deliver a perfect cross for Coutinho’s equaliser. Less effective in the second half. 6.

Ezri Konsa: Could have done better to block James for his shot, instead backtracking and not putting in a tackle. Booked after the break for a tackle on James and then red-carded for blocking Illan Meslier from passing to a Leeds team-mate. 3.

Tyrone Mings: Endured a rocky first half. Got his feet mixed up for James’ opener and then got his jump all wrong, allowing his smaller opponent James in. Headed a Villa corner just wide at the other end. It was the same story in the second half as he blocked a Leeds effort off the line before his bit-part clearance allowed Llorente in. 5.

Lucas Digne: Struggled to link up with his team-mates in the first half and Villa’s right side with Cash was much better. Fired in one or two more second-half crosses, but overall not his best game. 5.

John McGinn: Made a few nice interceptions and passes in transition in a blistering, end-to-end first half. Showed less of a threat in the second 45 minutes. 6.

Douglas Luiz: Kept things moving in midfield before wasting a Villa free-kick in a great area. Not involved a great deal in the second half. 5.

Jacob Ramsey: His brilliant, enterprising runs helped Steven Gerrard‘s side get forward and he finished excellently on both occasions in the first 45 minutes. Showed the same desire after the break, but lacked the same threat. 9.

Emiliano Buendia: Lively when in the pockets of space that appeared, but ultimately struggled with his final ball and fired wide in the first half. Did well to win the ball back from James and then win a foul, from which he suffered an injury. 5.

Ollie Watkins: Quiet first half, with most of the Villa threat coming down the sides, although a few nice touches to hold the ball-up and link attacks. Much better and much more involved in the second half, winning fouls and pressing Leeds. 6.

Philippe Coutinho: Quiet early on but then exploded into life. His two-touch finish was sublime to make it 1-1 before his two fantastic passes were perfect for Ramsey to run onto and score. Made a few more nice touches and flicks. 9.

Substitutes:

Carney Chukwuemeka (on for Buendia, 59): Committed an early foul and could have reacted faster when marking Llorente for the equaliser. Nevertheless, headed clear well on another occasion. 5.

Ashley Young (on for Coutinho, 79): Played his part defensively late on. 5.

Calum Chambers (on for Ramsey, 89): N/A.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier: Involved straight away with an early save and a poor pass to no-one. Could do little with any of Villa’s first-half goals. Had little to do in the second half, with Leeds on top in periods and offering the greater threat at times. 5.

Luke Ayling: Solid early on when Leeds were dominating, but was soon under the cosh when Coutinho got going down the left. Committed two fouls early on after the break and looked shaky. 4.

Diego Llorente: Made a number of key blocks and tackles early on, but could not cope with Ramsey and Coutinho thereafter. Fantastic reactions to smash home for 3-3. 6.

Pascal Struijk: Like Llorente, had his moments with some blocks and tackles but struggled when Villa got into their stride. Gave the ball away on occasion but had a header cleared off the line at the other end. 4.

Stuart Dallas: Influential in helping Leeds get forward down the left and worked well with Jack Harrison and James. Helped out defensively when needed. 5.

Robin Koch: Overrun in midfield and struggled to get hold of Villa’s attacking players. Some good tackles in midfield in a better performance in the second half. 4.

Mateusz Klich: Prevailed to have a solid first half despite the Villa pressure. Advanced and got Leeds on the attack when he had the chance, while also making one gut-busting run to stop Ramsey. Had a shot blocked later in the game. 7.

Raphinha: Ineffective in the first half, not just from open play as his corners also failed to deliver. His sloppy performance continued when he lost the ball in his own box when trying to beat Digne. 3.

Rodrigo: A constant threat for Leeds throughout the first half. Pressed Mings to set up James’ opener, calmed the play down with some of his passing and looked dangerous. Lively again in the second half, supplying the deflected cross for Llorente’s goal. 8.

Jack Harrison: Struggled in his defensive battle with Cash, but excellent going forward down the left, linking up with James. Helped out defensively, including stopping a Digne cross. 7.

Daniel James: Leeds’ best player in the first half. Fantastic finish for his opener and not scared to get stuck in at the near post for a scrappy second. Also hit the bar and put in some good crosses from wide positions. Did not have the same threat later in the match. 9.

Substitutes:

Adam Forshaw (on for Klich, 85): N/A.