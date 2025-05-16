Callum Wilson is one of two Newcastle players being eyed by Leeds

Leeds United have their eyes on not one but two Newcastle United players after turning their attention to Callum Wilson in their search for a new striker, a report has claimed.

After gaining promotion to the Premier League, Leeds are looking at which areas of their squad they need to improve. With all three promoted teams going straight back down this season for the second year in a row, the pressure is on more than ever for teams coming up from the Championship to upgrade their squads.

One of Leeds’ priorities will be to bring in a reliable striker. Their top scorer this season was Joel Piroe with 19 goals, but he is unproven in the Premier League.

With that in mind, Leeds are now being linked with Wilson on what would be a free transfer, per The Sun.

Wilson has scored 88 Premier League goals between his spells with Bournemouth and Newcastle, but none this season. After all, he is firmly behind Alexander Isak in Newcastle’s striker hierarchy.

Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season and if Newcastle let him go – despite head coach Eddie Howe hinting he is still in his plans – then Leeds could be contenders to offer him a new challenge at the age of 33.

Moreover, they are already looking into a raid on Newcastle for midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and could be bought for around £12m.

There will be competition for Longstaff, whereas it remains to be seen who else might be interested in Wilson.

Injuries have affected the England international’s career in recent years, which might make him a risky choice for a club needing a guaranteed source of goals.

Leeds United striker targets

Wilson isn’t the only experienced Premier League striker that Leeds may be willing to take a gamble on.

Sources have also confirmed they are in the running for Jamie Vardy after his upcoming departure from Leicester City was confirmed.

If they want to go for a striker under the age of 30, then Everton’s Beto has emerged as an option.

TEAMtalk has also confirmed that AZ’s Troy Parrott has been watched by Leeds, who have also shown interest in Southampton’s Cameron Archer and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson after his loan spell at West Ham.

Leeds transfer roundup

Newcastle aren’t the only club that Leeds admire multiple players from.

Daniel Farke’s side have also been linked with a double raid on Liverpool for two players who could reinforce the other end of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be hoping to secure a permanent deal for Manor Solomon after his loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

After Marseille made a push to beat them to his signature, Solomon’s stance on his future has been clarified.

However, Leeds look to have been overtaken in the race for another target after the new frontrunners for Manchester City’s James McAtee were revealed.