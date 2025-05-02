Leeds United have added Troy Parrott to their striker shortlist for the summer window, with the former Tottenham man under consideration along with two Premier League forwards, TEAMtalk understands.

The Whites have made signing a new striker a top priority this summer as they prepare for a return to the Premier League. Patrick Bamford is expected to leave Elland Road and his departure will free up space in the squad for a new frontman.

Leeds have Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as their main striker options, but sources state that the Yorkshire side are already scouring the market for another centre forward, especially with Patrick Bamford’s future uncertain. They also have talented youngster Harry Gray, too, who made his senior debut against Stoke City last week, while loanee Joel Gelhardt is at a career crossroads, and having been allowed to join Hull City on loan in January, he too could be on his way this summer.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Parrott, who signed for AZ Alkmaar from Tottenham last summer, is being watched closely by Leeds. We understand that he has been discussed internally, although the Whites are yet to make any formal enquiries yet.

The 23-year-old has long been touted as an exciting prospect and has impressed for AZ, notching 20 goals in 45 games across all competitions for the Dutch side. He also has five assists to his name. It is unclear whether AZ would sanction a sale so soon into his tenure. Wolves are also monitoring the situation.

Parrott struggled for opportunities at Spurs and didn’t get going on loan with Preston North End in the 2022/23 season, but now his development is going well.

AZ paid around €8m (£6.8m) to sign Parrott and he is contracted until 2029. However, an offer in the region of €20-25m would give AZ a decision to make.

Three other forwards tracked by Leeds – sources

Leeds are also interested in Evan Ferguson, who Brighton may consider selling permanently this summer. The 20-year-old is undoubtedly an exciting prospect but injuries have hampered his development, and he has failed to score in seven appearances for West Ham during a loan spell.

West Ham are not expected to pursue a permanent deal for Ferguson and Leeds are one of the clubs who could move for him if he becomes available. Everton are also watching his situation with interest.

Another confirmed, and in many ways leading target for Leeds is Southampton forward Cameron Archer, who they tried for in the January window, but the Saints were unwilling to sell at the time.

Leeds retain interest in the 23-year-old and believe he could be a force in the Premier League in the right system. He could feasibly leave Southampton now their relegation is confirmed.

And TEAMtalk understands that Leeds are admirers of Norwich City’s Josh Sargent, who, like Archer, can play as a centre-forward or right-winger.

Sargent, 25, has got 15 goals in the Championship this season. He has Premier League experience, having made 26 top-flight appearances in the 2021/22 campaign, and could be available for the right price.

Leeds are currently collecting data on their striker targets and are expected to make enquiries in the coming weeks. The summer will be a busy one, with the club aware that they need to bring in multiple additions to build a squad capable of staying in the Premier League.

An assessment of Daniel Farke is ongoing, and if Leeds make a change it will interesting to see how that also affects any summer plans.

