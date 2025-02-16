Leeds United plan to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer and Tottenham centre-back Ben Davies remains on their shortlist, TEAMtalk understands.

The Whites are enjoying an excellent season in the Championship and are the current favourites to lift the title and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have begun planning for the summer window with a return to the top flight in mind and TEAMtalk understands that a new centre-back is wanted by Daniel Farke.

Sources state that experienced Tottenham star Davies is admired by Leeds, largely because he can play as a centre-back or left-back, with the latter important given the uncertainty surrounding Junior Firpo.

If Spurs hadn’t been crippled by injuries this season, Leeds may have pushed to sign Davies in January, but Ange Postecoglou’s side simply couldn’t afford to lose him.

Now that Kevin Danso has joined Tottenham and with the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Radu Dragusin set to return from knocks, Davies is expected to leave the club this summer.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the North London club is set to expire at the end of the season. Sources suggest that Leeds’ long-standing interest in Davies remains, but he isn’t the only defensive target on their radar.

Bundesliga star, Prem full-back shortlisted by Leeds

As previously reported, Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi is a player Leeds have looked at and they could pursue his signature in the summer.

Nothing was possible for Elvedi in January but sources state that the 28-year-old will be available for a fee in the region of €9m (£7.5m, $9.5m) in the summer.

Elvedi wants to move to a Premier League or top European club, so Leeds’ chances of signing him depends on them gaining promotion.

As with Davies, Elvedi’s versatility is also attractive to Leeds, in that he can play as a centre-back or right-back.

Leeds could also consider Leicester centre-back Conor Coady, who was linked with a return to Wolves in January and is struggling for game time at Leicester.

We also understand that the signing of a new full-back is also possible for Leeds and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters is a player to keep an eye on.

Leeds showed interest in January along with several Premier League clubs but Southampton’s asking price of £7m was deemed too high by his suitors. That’s because Walker-Peters is out of contract in the summer and looks unlikely to sign an extension, meaning he’s likely to be available on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League and Leeds may face competition from Leicester City (should they avoid relegation) and Everton for his signature.

Leeds want a new playmaker – sources

Meanwhile, we reported earlier this week that Leeds are also keen to sign a new attacking midfielder in the summer, who can play in an advanced eight or number 10 role.

TEAMtalk understands that Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan is on their radar as well as Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer. Manchester City’s James McAtee is another interesting target, who might be available next season depending on the minutes Pep Guardiola can guarantee him.

The Whites also remain admirers of Emi Buendia, who they looked at in January before he left Aston Villa to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

The loan deal includes a €20m (£16.7m, $20.1m) option to buy and if that isn’t triggered, Leeds could try and sign him in the summer.

