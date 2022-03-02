Popular Marcelo Bielsa sidekick confirms departure from Leeds in heartfelt message

Popular Marcelo Bielsa sidekick Andres Clavijo has confirmed his own departure from Leeds United in a heartfelt message.

Clavijo became a cult figure amongst the Yorkshire club‘s fanbase as translator for Bielsa. He has been in the role for two years alongside his duties as a first-team performance analyst.

However, he is following Bielsa, who was sacked and replaced by Jesse Marsch on Sunday, out of the door.

He revealed his exit in an Instagram post on Wednesday which read: “Thank you for the overwhelming messages of support.

“I am sad to report that I too will be leaving the club alongside Marcelo and the rest of his staff.

“It has been an incredible two years at the club. I was treated as one of your own from the first moment, and I am immensely grateful for that.

“The club and the fans will forever hold a special place in my heart.

“Thank you to all the staff, players, and fans for some unforgettable memories.”

It is another sad moment in a tough week for the club’s fans after saying goodbye to the man who finally guided them back from the Championship to the Premier League.

Clavijo was not only popular with the supporters but also the Whites squad. Patrick Bamford provided some insight last year.

The striker said: “He’s a proper little geezer you know! He’s from London, he’s a good guy.

“He does the individual meetings for the translation as well and if you’re walking in there he’ll be like, ‘you’ve got it today, he [Bielsa] is on a mad one!’.”

Bielsa next club touted

Meanwhile, Bielsa could be set to revisit a job he previously admitted he would “like” while in charge of Leeds United.

The Argentine manager always left the door open to his departure by signing short-term contracts.

Ultimately, it was the club who decided his time was up following a string of poor results which saw the side concede 20 goals in his last five matches.

He already looked set to leave the Premier League come the end of his latest one-year deal in the summer.

So now the 66-year-old has some breathing room to consider his next step. And it could be a shock return to international management…

