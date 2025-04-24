Leeds United are reported to have drawn up a five-man list of targets to replace Daniel Farke amid growing claims they are ready to sack their manager just days after he led the club back to the Premier League, though the German does still retain some strong backing in the game.

The Whites are refusing to offer any guarantees over the German’s future after a startling report earlier this week claimed owners, 49ers Enterprises, could brutally decide to part ways with their manager just a matter of days after leading them back into the Premier League. Leeds United confirmed their place back among the elite on Easter Monday, with Farke succeeding at securing their return at the second time of asking.

The report, initially compiled by the Daily Mail, but since picked up by multiple other outlets, claims a “stunning managerial change” could be on the cards at Elland Road, with their American owners ‘already looking at candidates better equipped than Farke to help keep the Whites in the Premier League next season’.

And while the report implied that former Man Utd and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho could be one name under consideration, the Daily Express has revealed the likely five-man list of would-be targets for Leeds should the axe fall on the unfortunate German.

While the Express also backs claims that Mourinho could be in the hunt, they suggest Leeds have Postecoglou on their wanted list. And with the Aussie ‘unlikely to be Tottenham manager next season’, it’s claimed his appointment at Elland Road would be one to please supporters with the former Celtic manager playing a brand of football not entirely removed from that of the much-loved Marcelo Bielsa.

However, both newspapers claim Leeds could opt for a less high-profile name to replace Farke and it’s suggested Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen, who has steered the Norwegian side into the Europa League semi-finals, could come onto their radar.

The much-respected coach is someone Leeds have looked at before, having enquired over his services upon axing Jesse Marsch in February 2023.

Two younger coaches have also been touted for Leeds as potential options too, with Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick – who has impressed since taking charge of the Teessiders – and former Bologna and Juventus coach Thiago Motta also under consideration.

Any move for the former though, would be hugely controversial given his strong Manchester United connections.

What have Leeds said about Daniel Farke sack?

Leeds, for their part, have done little to mute the speculation over Farke’s future.

And when contacted by LeedsLive about the reports the German could lose his job, Leeds United were making no comment on claims they were considering replacements ahead of next season.

The insistence from the club is that they are ‘fully focusing on winning the title for the rest of this season’.

Having what looks increasingly like six out of the last six promoted sides all suffer an immediate return to the Championship, Farke himself has admitted that the prospect of trying to keep Leeds among the elite was ‘scary’.

Nonetheless, chairman Paraag Marathe was offering a different tune, insisting in the wake of Monday’s promotion that work is already underway at ‘establishing the club as a long-term presence there’.

In light of all that, pundit Darren Bent has cast some doubts over Farke’s future.

“Scott Parker is 100% fine. What he’s done is incredible. Chris Wilder, if they go up, they’ll be fine. Wilder has a good pedigree in the Premier League, they finished ninth. Farke is the one I’m thinking, not sure,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“He’s done great things with Norwich. Farke has every right to say, I’ve just got Leeds promoted. I deserve a go. But if things go wrong, he [Farke] might get 10 games, whereas Wilder and Parker get 20 games.”

However, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, is adamant Farke deserves the chance to try and prove himself with Leeds in the Premier League.

“This is a big debate right now,” Wyness said on the prospect of Farke losing his job.

“Farke and Scott Parker, are they right to keep their clubs in the Premier League?

“It all depends on what the clubs decide to do in terms of transfer business.

“When Farke went up with Norwich, he was only given £9million in money to spend – of course they came back down.

“If Leeds give it a good go, with £100-150million, then why not? He understands the club, the squad – I think he’s a reasonably good manager.

“It’s one thing to get up, you now need a squad to stay up – and then a squad to kick on.

“There’s three developments with how this is done. Farke is capable of one and two, and I think he’s the right person to do that.

“Is he right to take Leeds to the next level after staying up? That’s where I have the question mark.

“I think he can keep them up if he’s given the right backing.”

Meanwhile, Leeds are increasingly hopeful they can soon tie up the signing of Manor Solomon as their first deal as a newly-promoted club from Tottenham.

The Israel winger has enjoyed an excellent season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and sources have revealed that talks have already taken place over his permanent signing.

One man who looks unlikely to be part of their Premier League adventure is goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who lost his place in the side during the run-in.

With just over 12 months left on his deal, Leeds are now expected to sell the Frenchman for the highest price possible – and a surprise move to the Championship looks set to open up, according to our transfer columnist, Ben Jacobs.

