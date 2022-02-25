With Marcelo Bielsa’s squad still rife with injuries, the predicted Leeds team for their game against Tottenham will have a familiar look, with one big talking point expected.

The Whites have been in a bad vein of form of late. Indeed, they have shipped 10 goals in their last two games, and sit 15th in the league.

Last time out, Bielsa’s side received a 6-0 battering at the hands of Liverpool. The game prior, they shipped four goals against rivals Manchester United.

The 56 goals they have conceded means Leeds now have the worst defensive record in the Premier League. That is not helped by the injury crisis they have endured, something Bielsa touched on in his press conference.

“There’s not a fixed date [for players to return]. With the prediction they were going to be available in early March, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be the case,” he said.

“He [Patrick Bamford] is not on the grass and probably we will see him before the end of the season.”

Indeed, that means there will be more reliance on Daniel James to perform up top.

In defence, though, Bielsa could have more options available to him.

“[Diego] Llorente and [Robin] Koch are available. I never said it was dramatic for a player to receive a knock on the head. I said the knock are grave and very dramatic. I said we should not dramatise things that should not be dramatised,” Bielsa added.

Last time out – Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

The defence last time out was a mix and match one, due to injuries. The lack of playing time together clearly had an effect, as they were fairly out of sorts.

Luke Ayling played at centre-back, alongside Pascal Struijk; both have played in different positions previously. Utility man Stuart Dallas played at right-back, with Junior Firpo returning at left-back.

Chelsea lead race against Barcelona for Leeds winger Raphinha this summer Chelsea lead the race for Raphinha from Leeds United with Barcelona falling short

In-form Adam Forshaw played in holding midfield, with Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo ahead of him.

Raphinha returned to the side on the right hand side, following a goal from the bench against Man Utd. Jack Harrison started on the opposite flank.

James once again deputised as the no.9.

Predicted Leeds team against Tottenham

Illan Meslier is likely to play in goal, though this time there could be changes in the defence.

There could still be starts for Ayling, Firpo and Dallas, though Llorente may play in place of Struijk, given he is now fit. Koch is likely to play some role, possibly from the bench, after missing the last game following a head injury.

Bielsa was complimentary of the midfield three of Forshaw, Rodrigo and Klich, meaning they could continue.

Raphinha and Harrison could fill the wing positions, with James playing through the middle again.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Forshaw; Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

READ MORE: Leeds star feeling the pressure following Liverpool battering, but looks to inflict further Tottenham woe