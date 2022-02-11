The Premier League returns for its first weekend after FA Cup and international breaks, and the predicted Leeds team is still hindered by injuries.

Leeds have endured an up-and-down period of late, winning two league games since the beginning of December. In fact, both of those victories have come since the turn of the year.

Indeed, the Whites defeated strugglers Burnley in January, and then beat high-flying West Ham two games later. They also came from 3-1 behind to draw against Aston Villa last time out.

However, injuries are still hindering Bielsa, a factor he mentioned while speaking before the game.

“Phillips, Cooper, Firpo and Bamford as in the game against Villa, won’t be considered,” he said.

“[Phillips] is expected to return in the first few days of March and his recovery has been going as expected.”

Bielsa also applauded Dan James, who was deployed as a No.9 in the week.

“No special work has been done. He has the features to be able to play in that position. The fact James was able to score goals has a special repercussion,” he said.

Last time out – Leeds 3-3 Aston Villa

Leeds managed to pull back two goals to draw 3-3 with Aston Villa in the week.

James scored a brace, while deputising as a lone striker.

Leeds considering summer move for Elneny Free agent Elneny linked with Leeds and Newcastle

The Whites side will likely feature the same names, given the injury troubles that still hinder them.

The side performed well, so there is no need for Bielsa to make any changes.

Predicted Leeds team against Everton

While injuries are still prevalent at Elland Road, the side that drew with Villa in the week will likely remain.

It will be no surprise that Illan Meslier will be in net. The defence will likely be made up of Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Luke Ayling.

The holding-midfield pair will likely consist of Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich, though Adam Forshaw could get a run out.

Further up the field, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha will likely be the attacking sparks behind the striker.

James, deputising up top, had a great game against Villa, getting on the scoresheet twice. His role leading the line will be an important factor towards Leeds’ chances.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Dallas, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling; Klich, Koch, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha; James