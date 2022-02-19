Predicted Leeds team to face Manchester United: Injury concerns still plaguing Marcelo Bielsa

After a tough few games and injury concerns still rife, the predicted Leeds team to face Manchester United could see Marcelo Bielsa struggle for quality.

The Whites were beaten convincingly last time out by Frank Lampard’s new-look Everton side. The 3-0 loss means Leeds are now just one point above the Toffees in 15th.

Leeds also struggled two games prior, having lost to Eddie Howe’s rejuvenated Newcastle United.

The game that split the two losses saw Bielsa‘s side claw two goals back to draw 3-3 with Aston Villa. The Argentine will be looking for a similar performance, but his side could struggle with injury concerns still prevalent.

That is something he has had to mention all too often this season, and it was no different in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Kalvin and Cooper continue their normal processes. The objective is they get to March available. The medical calculation was 12 weeks and that has not changed,” he said.

“Dallas is recovering. He hasn’t been discarded from Sunday’s game. Hjelde has an injury in his knee. If the process in the next three weeks is effective, he would be available in that term. It could happen he may not recover in those 20 days, which would result in a surgery.”

Indeed, those two recent injuries in particular will weaken the Elland Road outfit even more.

Last time out – Everton 3-0 Leeds

Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente comprised the three-man backline – something Bielsa often deploys against a two-man attack.

Stuart Dallas started, though was hooked in the first half after sustaining an early injury.

Flair players Rodrigo and Raphinha both started, though the latter was surprisingly substituted at half time.

Daniel James deputised up top in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford.

Predicted Leeds team against Manchester United

Illan Meslier will no doubt remain in goal. Koch, Struijk and Llorente could remain at the back in the expectation Ralf Rangnick deploys a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Stuart Dallas may be fit, so could remain as one wing-back, with Luke Ayling likely the other. Adam Forshaw could come into the centre of the park, given he replaced Mateusz Klich at half time last time out.

The attacking threat in behind the striker should remain as Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison.

James will likely be the no.9 once again with Bamford still sidelined with a foot issue.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Koch, Struijk, Llorente; Ayling, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Dallas; Raphinha, Harrison; James