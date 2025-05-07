Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and the club’s new sporting director Adam Underwood have learned exactly how much money they will be given to spend on new players this summer – while a report has revealed the six cornerstone players that the Whites plan to build their side around in the Premier League.

The Whites are back in the big time and will end their two-year exile from the top flight as Championship champions, after sealing the title in the most dramatic of circumstances at Plymouth on Saturday. Manor Solomon’s goal also ensured Leeds United collected the first 100-point haul in their history, beating fellow centurions Burnley to the title crown on goal difference.

While an estimated 300,000 jubilant fans lined the streets on Monday to celebrate their success, the hard work behind the scenes at establishing Leeds as a Premier League club is already long since underway.

And with the club having, wisely as it turns out, negated the chance to strengthen their squad in January, will have a sizeable budget to help establish themselves back among the elite and avoid an instant return to the second tier.

To that end, Football Insider reports that Farke and Underwood will be granted funds of around £150m to spend this summer, though more money could yet be freed up by some departures too.

As part of that plan, it’s also claimed Whites boss Farke is ‘lining up’ deals for as many as 10 new players this summer, with the priorities being goalkeeper, a striker, a No.10 and potentially a new left-back and centre-half. The rest of the signings, with the club working on two plans all year depending on the division they would ultimately end up in, is already considered a work in progress.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this week, chairman Paraag Marathe stated: “I’m really excited about collaborating with Daniel, with Robbie Evans, who we promoted to managing director, with Adam Underwood, who we promoted to sporting director, and together, we are going to build the best squad that we can with every penny that we’re allowed to spend to go and compete in the Premier League.”

Marathe has also confirmed that players will likely have to leave this summer and that big-money sales are not out the window altogether.

“Your speculation is probably right – it’s going to be a mix of inbounds along with outbounds,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “That’s probably accurate. We are looking at maximising what we can do, that involves the whole bag.”

The six players Leeds plan to build their Premier League side around

While all six of the teams last promoted to the Premier League have all suffered immediate relegation to the second tier, Leeds are very much aware of the challenges they face next season and the huge task that awaits them in simply trying to stay up.

However, it’s understood that Farke and Co feels they have a core of six players who are already at Premier League quality and whom they plan to build their side around. And the players in question are Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Manor Solomon – with the latter expected to become their first signing of the summer with talks over a permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur already underway and sources revealing the move has already been given a significant green light.

Despite plans to spend £150m this summer, former West Brom boss Tony Mowbray feels the Whites may need a minimum £200m investment to ensure their survival back among the elite.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw at Elland Road in March, Mowbray told Birmingham Live: “(Leeds) are very, very good. I’m sure in my mind they are going up, I think for this football club it’s about what they do in the summer. I had a chat with Daniel, how much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive?

“Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league and they can’t win a game. So is that going to be Leeds next year?!

“There’s always this thing at the back of your mind – ‘what are we going to do in the summer?’ Are Leeds going to spend £200m just to give themselves half a chance?

“Or are they going to go with this team and probably get relegated by February? I don’t know the answers.”

Latest Leeds transfer news: First three exits revealed; Argentina defender targeted

Leeds, meanwhile, are looking into the signing of Leonardo Balerdi, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, though could struggle to convince the defender to leave his current club for a potential Premier League relegation battle.

Elsewhere, with the Whites planning wholesale changes to their squad, the likely first three players due to depart have come to light.

With Leeds seeking a new goalkeeper, one man who could fill that position is Caoimhin Kelleher. Now Liverpool have named their final price for the Irishman to leave this summer, with his suitors Newcastle, Bournemouth, Leeds and Chelsea all learning his likely next destination.

And finally, Leeds have added a former Tottenham striker to their shortlist for the summer window, with the Eredivisive-based star under consideration along with two Premier League forwards, TEAMtalk understands.

