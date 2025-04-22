Jubilant Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has penned an emotional 270-word message to supporters after their promotion to the Premier League, admitting work is already underway at ‘establishing the club as a long-term presence there’ and with sources revealing the identity of the player likely to become their first signing of the summer.

The Whites are back in the big time after Easter Monday’s 6-0 trouncing of Stoke City at Elland Road took Daniel Farke’s side to 94 points for the campaign – a club-record, no less – and ensured that Sheffield United, beaten 2-1 at Burnley later that day, could not overhaul them to either promotion places.

Leeds have achieved their promotion objective at the second time of asking – but having seen what looks likely to be six of the last six promoted teams suffer an immediate return to the second tier – Ipswich’s fate is still to be confirmed – the club knows they have a huge task on their hands to ensure they don’t suffer the same fate.

However, the club’s American owners, 49ers Enterprises, are expected to invest heavily in the squad to ensure Farke’s side have a fighting chance.

And in a promise of what’s to come, chairman Marathe penned an emotional 270-word message to supporters after promotion was sealed.

Writing on the club’s official website, Marathe began: ‘Dear Leeds United supporters, after a long season of hard work both on and off the pitch, we are returning to the Premier League!

‘To Daniel and the squad – thank you for your relentless pursuit of this achievement. You have been exemplary throughout the campaign and have rightly earned your place in Leeds United history. You represent everything it means to play for this club, and we are all incredibly proud.

‘To our amazing supporters – we would not be in this position without you. Thank you for bringing the passion and energy that carried us throughout the season. This is the first time in 35 years that we have achieved promotion in person in front of our supporters, so I hope you enjoy every moment celebrating with fellow fans, friends and loved ones.

‘The Premier League is where Leeds belongs, and our goal is to establish a long-term presence there. With that in mind, we have been quietly preparing the club for this moment. The road ahead won’t be easy, but we are ready to step confidently into this next chapter.

‘Above all, this is your club and your promotion. I want to thank everyone of you, along with the players and every member of staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch, for your tireless commitment in pursuit of this unforgettable moment.

‘We still have a chance to finish this season with a trophy. Let’s show the squad we are behind them over the final two matches.

‘I look forward to rejoining the Premier League alongside all of you. Enjoy the celebrations – we’ve earned them!

‘Marching on Together.’

Leeds already making moves for first summer signing

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Leeds are planning a minimum of six new signings this summer, with a goalkeeper, a left-back, another midfielder, a winger, an attacking midfielder and a new striker their immediate priorities.

To that end, the club – who shrewdly opted against spending in the January window in order to save ahead of a potential promotion – will have a sizeable transfer war-chest to spend. Their seven-figure investment from Red Bull, as well as their lucrative shirt sponsorship deal with Adidas and increased revenue that being in the Premier League brings, will also aid their financial situation.

However, while a new goalkeeper to replace Illan Meslier, who lost his place in the final weeks of the season, and a new left-back to replace the soon-to-be out-of-contract Junior Firpo will be paramount, we understand the first signing is likely to be the permanent addition of Manor Solomon, who has impressed since joining from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Indeed, with talks having taken place already with Spurs over a permanent move, Leeds are now optimistic that a permanent arrangement for Solomon’s signing can be agreed.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is understood to value the player at around £15m to £20m – and the two clubs are expected to soon come to an arrangement over his permanent stay.

Leeds also expect to sign Solomon outright and will have no hesitation in batting away any Spurs advances to sign teenage striker Harry Gray – who made his long-awaited debut on Monday – as part of the deal.

And Solomon, who has settled quickly in the Roundhay area of the city, has already indicated his willingness to remain at Elland Road.

Speaking in February, Solomon stated on his fiancée Dana’s new podcast: “In my mind, I want to get back to the Premier League where I belong. That is my goal. I understood that the best way to get back to myself and get back to the Premier League is to go to Leeds.

“A club like Leeds, I think, must get into the Premier League. And that’s a very, very big goal for the team and me. It’s something that I really, really want. I really, really want to get to the Premier League.

“It’s a big goal. So I’m trying to help as much as I can so that we can get to the Premier League. Because I really want it.”

Leeds transfer latest: Man City star linked; Meslier’s Champ move?

Meanwhile, little more than moments after the Easter Monday win over Stoke at Elland Road, Leeds were once again being strongly linked with a move to re-sign former star Kalvin Phillips.

Indeed, with sources confirming the player will be allowed to leave Manchester City this summer, we understand that a possible deal to re-sign Phillips will be discussed this summer.

However, with the player’s fitness being a potential issue, as well as the salary he currently earns at the Etihad, there remains several hurdles to overcome before a deal can be agreed.

Elsewhere, with Meslier facing an uncertain future and strongly tipped with a return to France, TEAMtalk can reveal that offers are also expected from within England – and a surprise move to a Championship new-boy could now be on the cards.

Leeds are being linked with plenty of options to come into play in goal, with Caoimhin Kelleher among their top options. There is also interest in the Aaron Ramsdale, who will leave Southampton after just one season following their relegation.

Sources have revealed that Ramsdale is carefully considering his options this summer and, following three relegations in his career, will proceed with caution over which team to sign for and with a move overseas not out of the question.

Ramsdale has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, as a replacement for Andre Onana, though sources have now explained the truths behind the Leeds target’s future.

