Leeds United have drawn up a list of transfer targets to move for if they lose either Wilfried Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville this summer – while clarity has emerged over reported interest in last season’s Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics.

The Whites are facing a battle to retain the services of their top stars this summer after cruelly missing out on promotion not once, but twice last season. Having done well to keep both Summerville, subject of a failed offer from Burnley on deadline day last year, and Gnonto – with Everton having three offers rejected – last summer, the prospect of both leaving this window remains a clear and obvious threat to Leeds.

As it stands, Leeds insist they do not need to sell either and while both are strong contenders to leave, the Whites are adamant that both will only leave on their terms, with the 49ers adamant that they won’t be bullied into lowball sales of either.

Both players trained as normal with Daniel Farke and his staff during their pre-season tour of Germany on Tuesday, though interest in both remains strong.

Summerville has been linked with West Ham, Rennes and Roma in the last few days, though TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday evening that the Italians have now cooled their interest as they close on the signing of Juventus winger Matias Soule.

Nonetheless, we understand the EFL Player of the Year has huge admirers at Chelsea and an approach from the west London side can not be ruled out at some point this summer.

As for Gnonto, Everton remain firmly in the chase for his signing and there remains optimism at Goodison Park that a deal can be done for the 13-times capped Italy winger.

Leeds know replacements for Summerville, Gnonto

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has also learned that personal terms will not be an issue for Everton as far as Gnonto is concerned and while Leeds are sticking to their price point – £25m – the Toffees are yet to offer what the Whites are demanding.

As a result, Leeds are preparing themselves for a possible double departure – and TEAMtalk has been told that the sale of one will not necessarily prevent the exit of the other.

And to safeguard themselves from the loss of two of their most creative talents and reliable sources of goals last season, the Whites – led by director of football Nick Hammond and technical director Gretar Steinsson – have identified their top targets to replace the pair.

The Whites are understood to be ‘scouring the market extensively’ for replacements and, as journalist Graham Smyth writes, are ‘primed to push the button’ to sign replacements if and when the pair do leave.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that one of those targets is Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The 21-year-old right winger is rated highly by the Eagles but may well be allowed to leave this summer if a sizeable offer comes their way.

The Whites, however, do face competition from Southampton, who of course beat Leeds to promotion via the play-off final at Wembley.

Latest on Jack Clarke, Szmodics Leeds links

As for their other target, TEAMtalk cannot yet confirm which player is on their radar, though former Whites winger Jack Clarke is one of those being linked amid claims the 23-year-old can leave Sunderland this summer for a fee of around £20m.

Clarke has scored 26 goals and added 19 assists in 92 appearances for the Black Cats since signing from Tottenham, initially on loan, in January 2022.

One man who is not on the Leeds radar, for now, however, is Blackburn star Szmodics.

The 28-year-old struck 27 goals last season – including a damaging winner for Rovers in a late season win at Elland Road – to finish as the Championship’s top scorer by a considerable margin.

As a result, he is widely expected to leave Ewood Park this summer for a sizeable fee, with West Ham and Southampton among those linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland international.

The Whites too have also recently been linked – but TEAMtalk can confirm that Szmodics is not currently a player on their radar. Primarily operating as an attacking midfielder, Leeds are well blessed in that department with Georginio Rutter, the returning Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe all capable of playing there.