Leeds United have made just one signing so far this month and they are keeping tabs on targets ahead of Monday’s deadline, but sources are clear that Daniel Farke’s side won’t panic-buy.

The Whites have had an excellent first-half of the season and currently sit top of the Championship table, two points clear of clear of second-placed side Sheffield United.

We understand that a new playmaker was on Farke’s wish list for this month and Emiliano Buendia was one of Leeds’ targets, before he left Aston Villa for Bayer Leverkusen.

Sheffield Utd star Gustavo Hamer has also been on Leeds’ radar for some time, but he will only be a viable signing in the summer, if Leeds get promoted and the Blades don’t.

Meanwhile, former Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been linked with Leeds recently and Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla has claimed that he could leave Sevilla before the deadline.

However, it’s understood Leeds’ top priority remains Southampton’s Cameron Archer. Saints are currently reluctant to sell, but Leeds haven’t given up yet and are hoping for a late twist. At this stage, Iheanacho is not being worked on.

Leeds currently have Joel Piroe, Matteo Joseph, Largie Ramazani and Patrick Bamford as striker options and none of them are expected to leave Elland Road in the coming days.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Latest Mathys Tel twists and turns; next Man Utd signing arrives; Brighton agree deal

Leeds hold concrete interest in Bundesliga centre-back

Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi is another long-term target for Leeds and he remains on their radar.

The 28-year-old’s preference is to wait until the summer and could be available for £8m-10m then. A January move is seen as difficult.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is also on Leeds’ shortlist but given Spurs’ injury problems it’s not an exit Spurs want to sanction in January, and the player is content knowing he has a squad role between now and the end of the season.

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero is sidelined with an injury and although Micky van de Ven is available again, they need cover for him given his injury record. Radu Dragusin, meanwhile, was forced off in Tottenham’s game against Elfsborg on Thursday with a knock to his knee.

TEAMtalk understands that Farke is happy with his Leeds squad and believes it is strong enough as it is to gain promotion this season. It’s also worth noting that many of their targets would be easier to get if they return to the Premier League.

With this in mind, Leeds are not planning to panic-buy anyone in the coming days and will only move if the right target becomes available.

DON’T MISS: 10 Championship stars destined to play in Premier League next season – Imperious Leeds ace, megastar’s brother…

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Leeds transfer quiz: Two clubs before