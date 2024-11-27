Rangers are interested in signing Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt but both teams may need to make some compromises to get a deal done, TEAMtalk can reveal.

As Leeds try to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking, after losing in the Championship play-off final to Southampton in May at Wembley, competition for places is fiercer than ever in Daniel Farke’s team.

From week to week, the same contingent tends to get game time for the Yorkshire outfit, leaving some fringe players as unused substitutes or not in the squad entirely.

One player who has barely featured for Leeds in recent seasons is 22-year-old Gelhardt. The former Wigan Athletic player was seen as a huge prospect at Elland Road but has gone backwards in the last couple of years – although injuries have not helped his cause.

Amid his lack of game time, reports have suggested teams in Scotland, the Championship, and Belgium are keen on securing his services on loan in January.

Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that Gelhardt has been told he can go out on loan in the winter transfer window and Rangers are keeping tabs on his situation – as are other sides across Europe.

The Gers have a history of signing players on loan but in this instance they would prefer an option to buy the former Sunderland loanee. However, his asking price may not be something the Ibrox side are willing to match, especially as his contract runs until 2027.

But playing in front of a 50,000-strong crowd each week would be tempting, plus, they may be playing in Europe as well. Gelhardt is keen to get game time but it remains to be seen where he will head to in January.

Not the only Leeds player who may leave

TEAMtalk can reveal that Leeds are looking to offload a number of players in the January transfer window as they try to give time to those on the fringes and to make room for some fresh legs in the second half of the season.

Gelhardt, who is still regarded as a player who can improve hugely at Leeds, is one individual who could leave and so is striker Patrick Bamford.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in 2026 and he is said to have become frustrated with his lack of minutes under Farke, although he too has regularly been on the sidelines due to injury. Whether the one-time England international stays at the club beyond this season is up in the air.

Incidentally, on Gelhardt, Farke said this month: “Obviously Joffy was struggling also with a few minor injuries in the last weeks. It’s also tough, because he’s such a top class character and gives everything in each of the training sessions. I love to have him around. He’s homegrown.

“In each of the training sessions, he puts his heart really out. But the truth also, there’s lots of quality options in this position. I can’t always take four strikers with us. It’s tough for [Gelhardt], but I have to praise him for his attitude and his workload and training performances. So we also need this.

“And he has to make sure that he prepares himself for the moment when the chance will come. Sometimes there is a chance out of injuries, illnesses, bookings, or perhaps when a player has perhaps a poorer period and is not delivering. Then his time will come.”

Leeds transfer roundup

Leeds have been linked with a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, after the Seagulls gave the 20-year-old the go-ahead to head out on loan in January.

However, it is much more likely the Irishman stays in the Premier League, amid links with West Ham, Newcastle United, Fulham, and Leicester City.

Leeds are also said to be in the race to sign top Swedish talent Daniel Svensson, although Liverpool are reportedly leading the charge to recruit him.

The 22-year-old, who can play as a left-back or in central midfield, is impressing for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Finally, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims the Elland Road outfit have made an “audacious bid” for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

Gelhardt’s growing Leeds struggles