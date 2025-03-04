Ally McCoist believes exciting times lie ahead for Rangers as the takeover by 49ers Enterprises inches closer and with the pundit hailing the job that Paraag Marathe has done since taking over the Leeds United hotseat.

The 47-year-old took over as Leeds United chairman in summer 2023 after 49ers Enterprises finalised the buyout of Andrea Radrizanni’s shares. And while the Whites failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League during their first season at the helm, the West Yorkshire side are very much on track for a return to the big time at the second time of asking.

Leeds currently enjoy an eight-point buffer to third place Burnley, who will hope to cut that gap to five points on Tuesday evening when they take on Cardiff.

But with a favourable run of games ahead of them – Leeds only need to play two sides that currently occupy a place in the top half of the table across their remaining 11 games – the Whites are well-placed to secure promotion.

Meanwhile, 49ers Enterprises are also on the verge of finalising a takeover of Rangers to expand their interest in the British game with a deal to buy the Glasgow giants ‘agreed in principle’.

Their first job will likely to be decide on a new manager and former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch – currently in charge of the Canada national side – has already been touted as an option. Former Gers defender Kevin Muscat, recently sacked Premier League managers Russell Martin and Sean Dyche, as well as former boss Steven Gerrard are among the names being considered.

Either way, McCoist is excited about what is to come and has waxed lyrical about the job Marathe has done since taking charge at Elland Road.

“Leeds United to me look in a good place, they don’t look as though they just go bang, have that to spend and go over the top,” McCoist said to Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT.

“If you can have the same kind of change Leeds have had in and around the team, I’d settle for that.

“Leeds to me look in a good place at this moment in time. They look as though they’re going to go back to the top flight.

“They’ve got good organisation behind them, good manager, good players and if we (Rangers) can get that I’d be delighted.”

49ers told level of challenge they face at Rangers

Despite the optimism that has greeted 49ers Enterprises’ takeover, they will have a big job on their hands restoring the Glasgow giants to previous glories. They currently sit a distant 16 points adrift of arch-rivals Celtic, who have won 20 of the last 25 Scottish Premiership titles.

“It’s a massive job,” former striker Steven Naismith told Premier Sports.

“I think short term, the only real way to close the gap and get competitive again is a takeover and large investment. That’s probably clear. You’re not going to get the time to bring in players that are projects that you’re going to develop. That needs to happen in the background, but still have a competitive team.

“So short term, I think it’s critical that this happens and they get more investment, because if you look at the way Celtic have performed and recruitment-wise as well, it’s been very good for the last 10 years. Rangers have been playing catch-up, so they need to close that gap quickly.

“The takeover brings a bit of optimism, but you still need to make the right choices and make the right decisions when you’re recruiting, when you’re picking a coaching staff and beyond. So there is a lot of work to be done.”

How will new Rangers board look as transer demand is made

Marathe’s involvement with Leeds means he would be limited to a maximum 30 per cent ownership of Rangers under Scottish Football Association dual ownership rules.

That means Marathe, who has insisted recently his primary focus remains with Leeds and in helping them secure promotion back to the Premier League, will likely only take a backseat role on the Gers board and with American health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh also said to be a key figure in the consortium.

Both men have been pictured in the directors’ box recently.

Turning the focus back to the pitch, Naismith insists the first focus will be to sign some more leaders on the field and to help take the club forward.

“When it is challenging and it’s 0-0 with 20 minutes to go at Ibrox and the fans are demanding, who’s still brave enough to make the right pass or take a shot at the right time and not just pass off the opportunity?

“As a player at the Old Firm, you need to deal with the pressure and get used to it, but secondly you’ve got to see the opportunity and not be scared of it. Too many are scared of that feeling.

“You’re not sitting here writing all the players off. There’s players that have showed inconsistent good form at times. That’s something to work with, but the main focus of the club has to be competing and winning.

“That progression of these players can happen on the side, in the background, where there’s not as much pressure on them having to perform every week.

“So I think the investment side of it has to come and be put into players that are ready-made to deal with the pressure and have a leadership and a mentality of winning. That, for me, is the thing that’s been missing.”