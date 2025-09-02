Leeds United’s failure to strengthen their attacking options in the final days of the transfer window may well have left a sour taste among supporters, and while the Whites now face a tough task remaining in the Premier League, there is still some reasons for cheer among their 10 new arrivals this summer.

Manager Daniel Farke, having witnessed their failure to score in successive Premier League games, had called on the Leeds United hierarchy to furnish him with at least one new addition, and preferably two, in the closing days of the summer window to aid their quest for survival back among the top flight.

And despite interest in both Facundo Buonanotte and Harry Wilson – the latter of whom had agreed the move only for a cruel shifting of the goalposts on deadline day, forcing Leeds to miss out – Farke and Leeds were ultimately left empty-handed, meaning the German must make do with the resources currently at his disposal until the January window at least.

In the meantime, we have taken a look at the 10 signings Leeds did manage to make and have ranked them in order from worst to best, and based on what we hope and expect to happen as the season unfolds.

(Please note, fees are exclusive of any add-ons and bonuses)

10. Sebastiaan Bornauw

Transfer fee: €6m (£5.2m, $7m)

From: Wolfsburg

Age: 26

A towering Belgian unit, who moved to Elland Road from Wolfsburg. Brought in to add height and depth to the defence, the four-times capped Belgium international looked pretty sluggish in his only competitive appearance for Leeds so far, against Sheffield Wednesday, in the Carabao Cup defeat.

Likely to be fourth choice this season and, unless injuries bite, very rarely seen. Signed a four-year deal through to summer 2029.

9. Lucas Nmecha

Transfer fee: Free agent

From: Last with Wolfsburg

Age: 26

A more mobile forward option than Joel Piroe for Farke, but not a prolific one. Moves to Leeds on a two-year deal after an inconsistent and injury-hit time of things at Wolfsburg. Has been capped by Germany on seven occasions, but is yet to score, though his last cap came in 2022.

Comes back to England after a previous spell with Man City, but only 45 career goals from 189 games tells its own story, and I’ll be amazed if he gets into double figures for Leeds this season after tallies of 3, 2 and 4 over his last three Bundesliga campaigns.

Trouble for Leeds is he will likely need to lead the line until Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets fully up to speed….

8. Noah Okafor

Transfer fee: €19m (£16.5m, $22.1m)

From: AC Milan

Age: 25

At a good age and with time to improve after an indifferent spell in Italy with AC Milan, where he registered just seven goals and five assists from 54 appearances.

Was more prolific in Austria, before that, with RB Salzburg, but as Leeds have seen in recent times with other purchases from their Red Bull cousins, that form doesn’t really translate to Premier League success.

Effectively comes in, though, as Manor Solomon’s replacement and he will need to get up to speed quickly if Leeds are to have a survival chance. A calculated risk, though, it is fair to say….

Contracted at Leeds until 2029 after signing a four-year deal.

7. James Justin

Transfer fee: €9.3m (£8.1m, $10.8m)

From: Leicester

Age: 27

A versatile full-back of clear quality and with an England cap to his name, Justin was snaffled from Leicester for a relatively low-cost fee, with his deal at the King Power just a year from lapsing. Can cover at left-back and right-back and will become the ‘new Sam Byram’ in Farke’s squad. A safe, no-risk signing, now contracted to Leeds until 2029.

6. Anton Stach

Transfer fee: €20m (£17.3m, $23.3m)

From: Hoffenheim

Age: 26

Billed as a ‘German Declan Rice’ when he arrived from Hoffenheim, Stach has all the credentials required to become a success in the Premier League. Having started all three league games for Leeds so far, though, the jury is out on whether the twice-capped Germany star will be quite as good as his star billing suggests.

He’s a king on social media, though, and has quickly made himself popular with the Leeds fan base thanks to several quirky posts. However, it’s on the field where he will be judged, and Leeds will hope he can help them control midfield in the same way as he did in Germany. Could become brilliant, but the jury is out, and he only makes six on our list.

Contracted to Leeds until 2029.

5. Jaka Bijol

Transfer fee: €18m (£15.6m, $21m)

From: Udinese

Age: 26

Brought in to partner Joe Rodon at the heart of defence after establishing himself as one of Serie A’s best defenders, it’s been a slow start for Bijol at Leeds, who was suspended for the opening game (a suspension carried through from his time in Italy), but I’m expecting the player to come good and I don’t think it will be too long before he ousts Pascal Struijk as a regular in the backline.

Signed a five-year deal at Leeds through to summer 2030.

4. Lucas Perri

Transfer fee: €16m (£13.9m, $18.6m)

From: Lyon

Age: 27

A desperately-needed upgrade for Illan Meslier in goals, Leeds spent the biggest fee in their history for a goalkeeper when prising the Brazil squad man from Lyon this summer, where he had been a regular last season.

A massive frame and a big presence in goal, while some questioned his ability to prevent a couple of Arsenal’s goals in the 5-0 thumping recently, the keeper has good command of his box, can claim and catch crosses, thinks quickly about his distribution and is generally a well-respected shot-stopper.

Two clean sheets in three so far serve good promise, though questions remain about his ability with the ball at his feet, where he appears a tad dithery…

3. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Transfer fee: Free agent

From: Last with Everton

Age: 28

Leeds’ big summer transfer gamble. If United can get Calvert-Lewin fit and firing, they’ll have landed a bargain and he showed in a 20-minute cameo against Newcastle on Saturday why, if Leeds can get him fit, he’ll likely be first choice this season.

A proven Premier League goalscorer, once valued in the £50m bracket, Leeds’ entire survival chances could literally rest on the 11-times capped England man’s ability to stay fit.

If he does, he will trouble plenty of defences, score goals and will become arguably the single-most important facet in Leeds’ survival hopes.

A big risk, but definitely one worth taking and Farke will hope he can dig Leeds United out of a hole over the coming months.

2. Gabriel Gudmundsson

Transfer fee: €11.6m (£10m, $13.4m)

From: Lille

Age: 26

A classy, robust and stylish full-back, Leeds spent £10m acquiring Gudmundsson from Lille earlier this summer. A more defensively astute replacement from to the man he replaced, Junior Firpo, the Sweden international has quickly settled in at Elland Road and looks perfectly equipped to handle life in the Premier League.

Shown too that, as well as defensive resilience, he also has a good engine and can offer support to the attack down the left flank.

Looks a genuine steal and a really astute signing for Farke already.

Contracted to Leeds until summer 2029.

1. Sean Longstaff

Transfer fee: €13.8m (£12m, $16.1m)

From: Newcastle United

Age: 27

Moves to Leeds after an excellent career with Newcastle, who he helped reach the Champions League on two occasions and win the Carabao Cup last season.

A player who is tenacious in the tackle, has a brilliant engine, has an eye for a good pass and has shown himself capable of scoring a goal or two, Longstaff is exactly the sort of experience Leeds will need if they are to finish above 18th this season.

In bettering the much-heralded Bruno Guimaraes on Saturday at Elland Road, Longstaff received warm applause from both sets of fans and Match of the Day pundit, Danny Murphy, had no hesitation in naming the midfielder as “one of the bargains of the season”.

In the immediate injury absence of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, Longstaff looks set to become a vital player in the Leeds engine room. Signed a four-year deal through to summer 2029 at Elland Road, with add-ons due to Newcastle if he helps Leeds avoid the drop. The Whites will hope they will pay out that £3m, due for each full season they complete in the top flight and subject to relative appearance criteria being met.