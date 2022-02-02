Raphinha will leave Leeds United in the summer but West Ham’s bid for him in January was “ridiculous nonsense”, according to one pundit.

The Brazil star has proved one of the Whites’ best recent signings following his 2020 move from Rennes. Not only has he become one of the first names on the team sheet for his club, but he has established himself on the international stage.

Indeed, he put in another solid display for Tite’s side on Tuesday evening in their 4-0 win over Paraguay.

For Leeds, meanwhile, he has netted eight goals and assisted two others in 20 Premier League outings this season. As such, interest in him has been growing for some time.

Liverpool have reportedly had a long-term interest, but their pursuit of Luis Diaz could halt that move. Nevertheless, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich supposedly remain keen.

However, late in January, West Ham had a £50million bid for Raphinha rejected. According to pundit Agbonlahor, the Hammers only made the bid to appease fans wanting a new attacker in before the deadline.

He also made a comparison between the offer and a hypothetical Burnley move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

“West Ham going in for Raphinha was the equivalent of Burnley going in for Lingard,” Abgbonlahor told Football Insider.

Raphinha contract talks continue with Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern interested Raphinha contract talks continue as Leeds United fear Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern will try to sign the winger

“It was the most ridiculous nonsense that was put out there.

“For one, Leeds are not going to sell Raphinha when they are in a relegation battle. They will wait until the end of the season.

“West Ham just put that out there to keep the fans happy.”

Leeds’ form has improved of late after two wins in their last three Premier League games. As such, they now sit 15th, seven points ahead of the bottom three.

Nevertheless, they will need Raphinha to help stop them from going back the other way. And if he continues to impress, Agbonlahor has said that a Champions League club will come in for him.

Raphinha is Champions League-bound

“He’s not going to go to West Ham, let’s be honest,” the pundit added. “He could probably play Champions League football.

“If he’s going to leave Leeds he’ll go to a club playing Champions League football.”

While Agbonlahor thinks Raphinha could go to the next level, he is currently in talks over a new contract at Leeds.

The 25-year-old’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2024, but Leeds are already preparing a bumper new deal.

It will see his £55,000-a-week wages rise massively, to reward his status in the team.