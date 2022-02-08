Raphinha breaks silence with firm statement on Leeds exit talk; issues new contract latest

Raphinha has insisted that his only focus is delivering for Leeds United, following increased speculation over his future at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old’s contract, signed upon his arrival in 2020, expires in the summer of 2024. While he therefore has time to focus on helping Leeds advance in the Premier League, a decision is soon due over his future.

The Whites have already held lengthy talks about handing Raphinha a bumper new contract.

The new deal will potentially see the Brazil international’s fee rise significantly. Nevertheless, one pundit has claimed that the new terms will make no difference if a European giant comes in to sign him.

Indeed, Leeds reportedly expect serious summer transfer interest in Raphinha after rejecting a West Ham bid in January.

Still, Raphinha has insisted that his only focus is on helping Leeds pick up points. The Elland Road club are looking to move further away from the relegation zone after a tough season so far.

“I’ve got a contract until 2024, my head is totally here and focused on Leeds,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“As for contractual matters, I leave them to my agent and my dad.

“I just focus on playing my football and making the Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team.

“Contractual matters are for my agent, my focus is on making people happy with my football and doing as best as I can for Leeds.”

Raphinha has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He is also the Whites’ top scorer this season with eight Premier League goals. And such form has seen Liverpool and Bayern Munich, among other teams, have links with signing him.

Raphinha not only Leeds star wanted

While Raphinha is emerging as a transfer target elsewhere, Leeds could soon lose two other key players.

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips has had links with a move to Manchester United and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, French goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also attracted attention from elsewhere with his performances.

Leeds are reportedly bracing themselves for summer interest in the trio. The thought of losing even one of the trio is deemed ‘crushing’ by Elland Road chiefs.

However, huge offer in the region of £75m for Raphinha would ‘turn heads’ in Leeds.